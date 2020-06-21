209 Home Park Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park - Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park in Waterloo. Double stall detached garage. Stove and fridge included. Fenced in yard. Unfinished basement with W/D hookups. Tenant responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care. 1 year lease and deposit required. Pets and Section 8 considered with application.



Rent: $850

Deposit: $850

School District: Kingsley, Hoover, West



Visit www.cedarvalley4rent.com to submit an application. Call Jill at 319-269-4450 for more details.



