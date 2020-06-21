All apartments in Waterloo
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

209 Home Park Boulevard

209 Home Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

209 Home Park Boulevard, Waterloo, IA 50701

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park - Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park in Waterloo. Double stall detached garage. Stove and fridge included. Fenced in yard. Unfinished basement with W/D hookups. Tenant responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care. 1 year lease and deposit required. Pets and Section 8 considered with application.

Rent: $850
Deposit: $850
School District: Kingsley, Hoover, West

Visit www.cedarvalley4rent.com to submit an application. Call Jill at 319-269-4450 for more details.

(RLNE5834627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

