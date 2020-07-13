/
pet friendly apartments
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Waterloo, IA
Downtown Waterloo
Income Restricted - Russell Lamson
209 W 5th St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$524
277 sqft
1 Bedroom
$598
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
712 sqft
Near restaurants and downtown shopping. This modern community features lots of onsite amenities including a media learning center, exercise facility, and trash removal services. Updated kitchens and flooring.
Franklin Gateway
113 Lafayette
113 Lafayette Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1022 sqft
113 Lafayette Available 08/01/20 113 Lafayette St - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA *Detached Garage $650/month - 113 Lafayette St - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA *Detached Garage $650/month Two bedroom one bath house with detached garage.
Riverfront
719 Avon Ave.
719 Avon Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom home for rent - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Rent:$675 Deposit:$675 Size:750 sq ft Located blocks away from Exchange Park. Fridge and stove included. 1 stall detached garage. Washer and dryer for tenant use.
Roosevelt
313 Ricker St
313 Ricker Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1028 sqft
FOR RENT- 313 Ricker St *Small pets ok* - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house has a master bedroom/bathroom combo and an open concept living space *small pets ok with additional pet application and approval plus one time non refundable pet fee* Recently
2036 Kimball Ave
2036 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1894 sqft
2036 Kimball Ave - 2036 Kimball Available 08/01/20 2036 Kimball Ave - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA Duplex *Great neighborhood! $800/month - 2036 Kimball Ave - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA - Side by Side Duplex *Great neighborhood! $800/month Nice 2 BR 1 BA
Church Row Historic
114 1/2 Allen
114 1/2 Allen St, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$575
114 1/2 Allen St - Waterloo IA - 1 BR 1 BA - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. SECURITY DEPOSIT $300 - 114 1/2 Allen St - Waterloo IA - 1 BR 1 BA - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.
Maples
610 Mulberry St - 301
610 Mulberry St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,150
1910 sqft
Newly renovated apartment done by top tier construction! Open loft style unit that can be a home, a live-work space or small office. To apply online please click on the link below and click apply on the right... www.jsadevelopment.managebuilding.
606 Lafayette - 301
606 Lafayette St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**Not Furnished as shown in pictures** Third floor loft unit with great windows. Polished cement floor and a large open floor plan.
Church Row Historic
516 West 6th Street
516 W 6th St, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$500
2436 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This first level 1 bedroom apartment is now available. Stove and refrigerator are provided. Section 8 applicable.
Church Row Historic
532 1/2 Western Ave
532 1/2 Western Ave, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$450
773 sqft
FOR RENT- 532 1/2 Western Duplex- CAT OK - This centrally located upstairs duplex unit is practically across the street from Irving school and is within walking distance of many amenities including most of the downtown area.
Church Row Historic
522 Baltimore St.
522 Baltimore Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1344 sqft
3 bed, 1.5 bath home for rent - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Rooms are spacious! 1/2 bath on main level. Fridge and stove included. Unfinished basement and attic for extra storage space.
723 Denver
723 Denver Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 bedroom, 1 bath house - Completely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house at 723 Denver in Waterloo. Recent updates include windows, paint and flooring throughout. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, along with lawn care and snow removal.
1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue
1631 East Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
880 sqft
1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue Available 06/01/19 Great Location, Great Schools - Three bedroom ranch has all your needs on one floor.
Church Row Historic
246 Denver Street
246 Denver Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
816 sqft
Tidy Home with Lots of Character - Tidy 2 bedroom home with lots of character on a quiet street. Original hardwood floors span the family room and hallways while soft carpet treats your feet in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Waterloo
300 State Street - 304
300 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Unit #304 at furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom at 300 State Street. Located on the third (top) floor this unit has a private patio overlooking downtown Cedar Falls.
200 State Street - 305
200 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Studio
$900
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A unique third floor studio with a downtown view. This studio is 585 square feet and located next to the stair tower, which means only one wall is shared with neighbors. A bonus third window makes this small studio full of natural light.
517 Spruce Hill Road
517 Spruce Hills Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Newer Duplex near Pinnacle Prairie - Property Id: 3524 Desirable Cedar Falls neighborhood just west of Greenhill Road. Covered rear patio opens to large back yard. Landlord does lawn care and snow removal.
1605 6th Street
1605 6th Street, Evansdale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
729 sqft
1605 6th Street Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House for Rent- 1605 6th. St. Evansdale - Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent at 1605 6th. Street in Evansdale. Hardwood floors throughout. Stove and fridge included.
811 East Dunkerton Road
811 East Dunkerton Road, Black Hawk County, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS PROPERTY!! This 3 bed/1.
Results within 5 miles of Waterloo
Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$648
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Apartments feature private patios or balconies, a washer and dryer in some units, and walk-in closets. Near I-380 and Highway 58. Walk to College Square Mall. On-site bark park.
7917 University Lower
7917 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
910 sqft
Now leasing for May 2020! Great Duplex, Right Next to the Hill! - Looking for your next home for the upcoming school year? Check out this large two bedroom upper level duplex just seconds from campus! The unit has large bedrooms with great closet
1802 Franklin Street
1802 Franklin Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1364 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin in Cedar Falls. Conveniently located between Main Street and the Hill! Off Street Parking. Attached deck off back of house.
915 W 12th Street
915 West 12th St, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1900 sqft
Huge 3 or 4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a two car garage on a quite street. Completely remodeled. Has air conditioning. Short drive to University of Northern Iowa. Lots of parking both front and rear of home.
515 W. 3rd Street
515 West 3rd Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
726 sqft
