Waterloo, IA
1915 W 4th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1915 W 4th St

1915 West 4th Street · (888) 508-6188 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1915 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA 50701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1915 W 4th St · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1915 W 4th St - 3BR, 1 1/2 BA. Detached 2 stall garage. Fenced in back yard and patio - 1915 W 4th St - 3 BR - 1 1/2 BA - 2 Stall detached garage, Fenced in yard with patio. Front porch. Pet Friendly. Central air. Near schools and golf course right off Prospect Blvd. Beautiful woodwork throughout the house. Gas fireplace in living room. Kitchen recently remodeled. New Furnace. Master BR has walk in closet. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs on 2nd floor. $1400/month

Our applications are FREE for current residents of Iowa. If from out of state, there will be a $30.00 fee in order to obtain a detailed background check before lease signing. ALL APPLICANTS SHOULD READ OUR "DO YOU QUALIFY" PAGE BEFORE COMPLETING AN APPLICATION!

Please be sure to read the qualifications page on our website at www.preglerproperties.com
If you feel you qualify please complete an application at www.preglerproperties.com
There is a yellow link on our site for anyone that is using their smartphone instead of a computer to complete the application. Click on the yellow link on your phone and it will redirect you to a phone friendly application.

Everyone over age 18 that will be living here needs to complete an application. If you are applying with someone else, please specify their name under the section on application where it states, “OTHER OCCUPANTS”, so that we can use your combined income to help qualify you. Once the background check is complete and you are approved, we will contact you to schedule a showing.
Please be honest on your application. Any falsified information is an automatic denial. Please allow a minimum of 2 business days for us to process your application. If this advertisement is still posted on our website, then the unit is still available. INCOMPLETE APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED.

We abide by all HUD and Equal Housing standards.

Thank you for choosing Pregler Properties, we look forward to working with you. Please feel free to contact us at 888-508-6188 from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm. Please be sure to leave a detailed message if we don’t answer and we will return your call at our earliest convenience.

Mark Pregler, Licensed Real Estate Broker in the State of Iowa
Pregler Properties LLC - Property Management & Real Estate
888-508-6188

(RLNE4011598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 W 4th St have any available units?
1915 W 4th St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1915 W 4th St have?
Some of 1915 W 4th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 W 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1915 W 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 W 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 W 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 1915 W 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 1915 W 4th St does offer parking.
Does 1915 W 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 W 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 W 4th St have a pool?
No, 1915 W 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 1915 W 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1915 W 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 W 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 W 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 W 4th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1915 W 4th St has units with air conditioning.
