Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:19 PM
105 Apartments for rent in University Heights, IA with washer-dryer
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
415 Grandview Court
415 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
548 sqft
415 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment close to UIHC, Dental building and Kinnick - Very nice and clean 1 bedroom luxury condo in Grandview Court. Available August 1st.
Results within 1 mile of University Heights
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
708 Streb Street
708 Streb Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex located in Iowa City! This lower level home includes central air and 2 car [off street] parking spots. The living room features built-in shelves and leads to one of the two bedrooms.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
209 Myrtle Avenue
209 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 209] https://youtu.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2601 Westwinds Drive
2601 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2601 Westwinds Drive #05 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
326 Finkbine Lane
326 Finkbine Lane, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
680 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567147?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
1820 West Benton Street
1820 West Benton Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT - 3BD RM as opposed to 2 BD RM + DEN] -> https://youtu.be/ee_7dcHaQhw 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose
821 Melrose Avenue
821 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st - AVAILABLE 7/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University of Iowa
1064 Newton Road
1064 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE !! JUST A 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE UIHC, DENTAL AND MEDICAL SCHOOL… JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CARVER HAWKEYE ARENA ! 3 Bedroom Apts.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
56 West Side Drive
56 Westside Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
853 sqft
56 Westside Drive - Level: 01 Available 08/01/20 2020 Fall Leasing - 2 bed West side of IC! - Affordable condo on the West side of Iowa City with bus stop in front of building. New flooring throughout including carpeting and vinyl.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2639 Westwinds Drive #01
2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
532 sqft
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
516 Brookland Park Drive
516 Brookland Park Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1066 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 516 BPD] https://youtu.be/n6wiR___wXU 2 Bedroom. 2 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Tyn Cae
1209 Cambria Court
1209 Cambria Court, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR LAYOUT - 1033] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvABaYIRIKs&feature=youtu.be NOTE: 1209 CAMBRIA COURT has a half wall between the living room and kitchen.
1 of 29
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2449 Shady Glen Court
2449 Shady Glen Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town home is located on the west side of Iowa City and features central air, a spacious living room with new carpet and walk-out deck.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose
5 Triangle Pl
5 Triangle Place, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
5 Triangle Place Iowa City IA – Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Really Nice House For Rent! Call Now or Email Us 319.354.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose
317 Myrtle Ave # 2
317 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
317.5 Myrtle Avenue Street Iowa City IA – One Bedroom Basement Apartment For Rent! Great Westside Location! Call Now or Email Us 319.354.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
820 Woodside Dr
820 Woodside Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
820 Woodside Dr Available 08/01/20 820 Woodside Drive Iowa City, IA 52246 - Great location - walking distance to Oakknoll, the Hospital, Kinnick, the Law School, and bus lines.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest
404 Westgate St
404 Westgate Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom in Iowa City - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 3 stories located on west side of Iowa City. Located on bus route and close proximity to restaurants, UIHC, Kinnick Stadium, and Finkbine Golf Course.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2428 Walden Rd.
2428 Walden Road, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1292 sqft
2428 Walden Rd. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom house on the Westside! - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom on Westside Iowa City! Lots of natural light throughout this house, gas fireplace, yard, and deck.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose
517 Brookland Park Dr
517 Brookland Park Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
517 Brookland Park Drive Iowa City IA – 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Really Nice House For Rent! Call Now or Email Us 319.354.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2620 Westwinds Drive #10
2620 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
2620 Westwinds Drive #10 Available 08/01/20 $775 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 2620 Westwinds Drive #10 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor UNIT UTILITY
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
708 1/2 Streb Street
708 1/2 Streb St, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
708 1/2 Streb Street Available 08/01/20 $900 | 2 Bed, 1 Bath Lower Level Duplex - Iowa City | AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose
624 Brookland Park Dr
624 Brookland Park Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
624 Brookland Park Drive Iowa City IA – Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Garage Really Nice House For Rent! Call Now 319.354.0028 or Email Us Now To Schedule A Private Tour Today! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking! Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Melrose
309 Myrtle Ave
309 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 309 Myrtle Avenue Street Iowa City IA – Really Nice Two Bedroom Duplex For Rent! Great Westside Location! Call Now or Email Us 319.354.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
1006 Oakcrest St Apt A
1006 Oakcrest Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
775 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1006 Oakcrest Street Iowa City IA – 2 Bedroom Apartment West Campus Area Nice Place Call Now 319-354-0028 or Email Us To Schedule A Private Showing Today! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking! ONLY 3 APARTMENTS LEFT FOR AUGUST 1 2020 MOVE