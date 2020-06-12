/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
71 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in University Heights, IA
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
1219 Melrose Avenue
1219 Melrose Avenue, University Heights, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1984 sqft
1219 Melrose Avenue Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in University Heights - Located on Melrose Ave near Kinnick Stadium, Stella, UIHC, athletic facilities, and law school. 3 bedroom, 2 bath.
Results within 1 mile of University Heights
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
1001 Tower Ct
1001 Tower Court, Iowa City, IA
1001 Tower Ct Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/3 Bath House - Newer single family house built in 2004, with 2 car attached garage, deck, large private back yard, fireplace in living room and has all the standard appliances
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
821 Melrose Avenue
821 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
821 Melrose Avenue Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE JULY 1st - AVAILABLE 7/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University of Iowa
1 Unit Available
1064 Newton Road
1064 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE !! JUST A 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE UIHC, DENTAL AND MEDICAL SCHOOL JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CARVER HAWKEYE ARENA ! 3 Bedroom Apts.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Weber
1 Unit Available
1449 McKinley Pl
1449 Mckinley Place, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1775 sqft
1449 McKinley Pl Available 07/01/20 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath town-home minutes from UIHC - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on Iowa City's west side. Less than 3 miles to UIHC, law, public health, dental and nursing colleges, and Kinnick Stadium. End unit.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
820 Woodside Dr
820 Woodside Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
820 Woodside Dr Available 08/01/20 820 Woodside Drive Iowa City, IA 52246 - Great location - walking distance to Oakknoll, the Hospital, Kinnick, the Law School, and bus lines.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miller-Orchard
1 Unit Available
335 Douglass Ct
335 Douglass Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
768 sqft
335 Douglass Ct, Iowa City, IA 52246 - Three bedroom, one bathroom house with a one car attached garage and spacious yard. Close to shopping, close to many restaurants, close to bus routes and major streets. Tenants pay all utilities.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walden Woods
1 Unit Available
2428 Walden Rd.
2428 Walden Road, Iowa City, IA
2428 Walden Rd. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom house on the Westside! - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom on Westside Iowa City! Lots of natural light throughout this house, gas fireplace, yard, and deck.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Weber
1 Unit Available
1654 Ranier Drive
1654 Ranier Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2015 sqft
1654 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786362?source=marketing 3 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Weber
1 Unit Available
1656 Ranier Drive
1656 Ranier Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1485 sqft
1656 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1701791?source=marketing 3 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Melrose
1 Unit Available
209 Myrtle Avenue
209 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City! This multi-floor home features a living room, walk out patio to a fenced yard, and a full kitchen featuring dishwasher and
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Walden Woods
1 Unit Available
2449 Shady Glen Court
2449 Shady Glen Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town home is located on the west side of Iowa City and features central air, a spacious living room with new carpet and walk-out deck.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Bryn Mawr Heights
1 Unit Available
48 Denbigh Drive
48 Denbigh Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1872 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom house located in Iowa City. This multi-floor, single family house features a large living room with lots of windows [faces front yard/street].
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Northwest
1 Unit Available
612 Westwinds Drive
612 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1191 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT] https://youtu.be/cBTrDpv7tuo 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in Iowa City.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1587 McCleary Lane
1587 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
**One month free with a 13 month lease** **We allow short term leases** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of University Heights
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lucas Farms
1 Unit Available
926 Cottonwood Ave
926 Cottonwood Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1540 sqft
926 Cottonwood Ave Available 07/01/20 Upgraded 3 Bedroom House! - Lovely 3 Bed, 2 Bath east side home, very well maintained. Laminate wood floors, great storage, and a mostly finished lower level make this a great find.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coralville
1 Unit Available
612 3rd Ave
612 3rd Avenue, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
612 3rd Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - 3 Bedroom 1 bath house available August 1st. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow removal. (RLNE5821069)
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coralville
1 Unit Available
807 7th Ave.
807 7th Avenue, Coralville, IA
807 7th Ave. Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS DUPLEX - 4Bed/1.75Bath, Hardwood Floors & Carpet, Cats OK - Perfect for responsible grad students, med students or professionals.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2281 Holiday Road
2281 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2281 Holiday Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo in Coralville - This 3-level duplex is in a great location on Holiday Rd. in Coralville, close to shopping and I-80/I-380/North Liberty. 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
2130 10th St
2130 10th Street, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
2130 10th St Available 09/01/20 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex in Coralville - 3-bedrooms (2 up top and one on lower level), 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage, screened-in deck, lower level walk-out basement onto patio, back yard, and all the creature
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
2300 Catskill Court
2300 Catskill Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1456 sqft
3-bedroom, 2-bath duplex - This corner-lot duplex features a 1-car garage, vaulted ceilings, oak kitchen cabinets with black appliances, tiled kitchen flooring and tiled kitchen backsplash with under-cabinet accent lighting, laminate flooring on the
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lucas Farms
1 Unit Available
738 Keokuk Ct
738 Keokuk Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
944 sqft
738 Keokuk Ct, Iowa City IA - Single family housing consisting of 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath with attached garage. Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com No Pets Allowed (RLNE5594549)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
1 Unit Available
415 North Governor Street
415 North Governor Street, Iowa City, IA
415 North Governor Street Available 08/01/20 Recently Updated 5 bedroom Home close to Downtown IC - Fall Leasing - 8/1/2020 Great home in IC's historic GooseTown.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hoover
1 Unit Available
819 N. 1st Avenue
819 North 1st Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1522 sqft
819 N. 1st Avenue Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 819] https://youtu.be/IuPmdY4PEjE Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.