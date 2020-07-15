All apartments in University Heights
Find more places like 214 Grandview Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Heights, IA
/
214 Grandview Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

214 Grandview Court

214 Grandview Ct · (319) 338-6288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

214 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA 52246
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 214 Grandview Court · Avail. Aug 1

$940

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
214 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo in University Heights - With a separate living room, kitchen, and bedroom, this renovated condo feels spacious but compartmentalized, giving it a feeling of security and privacy. Building has a secured entrance. Because it's within walking distance to UIHC, Law, Kinnick, etc. this is the property sought after by UIOWA working professionals and grad students.

Galley-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances: glass-top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher; tiled floors; carpet in living room and bedroom; warm earth tone paint; washer/dryer; central air and heat. Two off-street parking passes provided.

Unit can be partially furnished at tenant's choice (see pictures.)

Landlord handles trash removal, lawn care and snow removal. Tenant pays all other utilities. NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2852885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Grandview Court have any available units?
214 Grandview Court has a unit available for $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Grandview Court have?
Some of 214 Grandview Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Grandview Court currently offering any rent specials?
214 Grandview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Grandview Court pet-friendly?
No, 214 Grandview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Heights.
Does 214 Grandview Court offer parking?
Yes, 214 Grandview Court offers parking.
Does 214 Grandview Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Grandview Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Grandview Court have a pool?
No, 214 Grandview Court does not have a pool.
Does 214 Grandview Court have accessible units?
No, 214 Grandview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Grandview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Grandview Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Grandview Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 Grandview Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 214 Grandview Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cedar Rapids, IACoralville, IA
North Liberty, IAMuscatine, IA
Marion, IAIowa City, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Mount Mercy University
Coe College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity