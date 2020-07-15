Amenities

214 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo in University Heights - With a separate living room, kitchen, and bedroom, this renovated condo feels spacious but compartmentalized, giving it a feeling of security and privacy. Building has a secured entrance. Because it's within walking distance to UIHC, Law, Kinnick, etc. this is the property sought after by UIOWA working professionals and grad students.



Galley-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances: glass-top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher; tiled floors; carpet in living room and bedroom; warm earth tone paint; washer/dryer; central air and heat. Two off-street parking passes provided.



Unit can be partially furnished at tenant's choice (see pictures.)



Landlord handles trash removal, lawn care and snow removal. Tenant pays all other utilities. NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



