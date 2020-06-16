Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

1219 Melrose Avenue Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in University Heights - Located on Melrose Ave near Kinnick Stadium, Stella, UIHC, athletic facilities, and law school. 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Ranch style with finished walk-out basement, new basement floor, large living room area, hardwood floors upstairs, carport, c/a, d/w, w/d hook-ups in basement, large fenced yard. Pets allowed for additional $25 per pet per month. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



** University Heights City Code only allows 3 post secondary students to reside at this location at the same time. However, you can have 3 adult students and a non-student adult all sharing this home. **



(RLNE3883410)