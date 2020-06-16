All apartments in University Heights
Find more places like 1219 Melrose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Heights, IA
/
1219 Melrose Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1219 Melrose Avenue

1219 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1219 Melrose Avenue, University Heights, IA 52246
University Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1219 Melrose Avenue Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in University Heights - Located on Melrose Ave near Kinnick Stadium, Stella, UIHC, athletic facilities, and law school. 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Ranch style with finished walk-out basement, new basement floor, large living room area, hardwood floors upstairs, carport, c/a, d/w, w/d hook-ups in basement, large fenced yard. Pets allowed for additional $25 per pet per month. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

** University Heights City Code only allows 3 post secondary students to reside at this location at the same time. However, you can have 3 adult students and a non-student adult all sharing this home. **

(RLNE3883410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Melrose Avenue have any available units?
1219 Melrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Heights, IA.
What amenities does 1219 Melrose Avenue have?
Some of 1219 Melrose Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Melrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Melrose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Melrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Melrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Melrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Melrose Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1219 Melrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Melrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Melrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 1219 Melrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Melrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1219 Melrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Melrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Melrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Melrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1219 Melrose Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University Heights 1 BedroomsUniversity Heights 3 Bedrooms
University Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerUniversity Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
University Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAIowa City, IA
Muscatine, IANorth Liberty, IA
Marion, IA