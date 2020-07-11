/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020
81 Apartments for rent in Tiffin, IA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
588 Prairie Drive
588 Prairie Dr, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
Brand New 2 bedroom unit in Tiffin - You'll appreciate the energy efficiency of this unit. Built in 2020, this home is just getting the finishing touches and will be ready soon.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
523 Kimberlite Street
523 Kimberlite Street, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
858 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020** SUBLEASE TERM: AUGUST** to 7/28/21 **SUBLESSOR & SUBLESSEE must mutually agree on move-in date. [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.be/BZlJeG_rN6s 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom secured access condo located in Tiffin.
Results within 5 miles of Tiffin
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Kirkwood
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1215 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Wickham
240 Sadler Lane
240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and a detached garage.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
460 Cameron Way
460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #203] https://youtu.be/MtBf7Aojttg Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2601 Westwinds Drive
2601 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2601 Westwinds Drive #05 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
326 Finkbine Lane
326 Finkbine Lane, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
680 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567147?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
2264 Holiday Road
2264 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
885 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1289088?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2639 Westwinds Drive #01
2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
532 sqft
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Wickham
285 Sadler Lane
285 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and a detached garage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Wickham
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.
1 of 29
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2449 Shady Glen Court
2449 Shady Glen Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town home is located on the west side of Iowa City and features central air, a spacious living room with new carpet and walk-out deck.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
2268 Holiday Rd #406
2268 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
891 sqft
2268 Holiday Rd #406 Available 08/10/20 2268 Holiday Rd #406, Coralville, IA 52241 - Second floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath with fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, detached one car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
525 Penn Court, #5
525 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1020 sqft
Summer 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty - Very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty with 1-car garage. One bathroom is part of the master bedroom. Fireplace, deck with swing, all appliances included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2428 Walden Rd.
2428 Walden Road, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1292 sqft
2428 Walden Rd. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom house on the Westside! - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom on Westside Iowa City! Lots of natural light throughout this house, gas fireplace, yard, and deck.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Penn
419 W Zeller St
419 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
419 W Zeller St Available 08/01/20 North Liberty 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with office/nursery - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with extra office/nursery/game room. Large living room and large bedrooms. Full bath. Washer and dryer provided.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2620 Westwinds Drive #10
2620 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
2620 Westwinds Drive #10 Available 08/01/20 $775 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 2620 Westwinds Drive #10 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor UNIT UTILITY
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
2873 Coral Court
2873 Coral Court, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
886 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1345896?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Penn
431 West Zeller Street - 1
431 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1256 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a convenient location in North Liberty. Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms, laundry and full bath upstair. 1 bedroom on the main level.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
2266 Holiday Rd #303
2266 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
891 sqft
FALL 2020 with Summer Early Move-In Option! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in Northwest Coralville - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in quiet association. Recently repainted and re-carpeted. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. 1 car garage.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest
669 Westwinds Drive
669 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1191 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/27/20 with an opportunity to renew through 7/28/21 -= NEW FLOORING + NEW PAINT =- [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Weber
2444 Cascade Lane
2444 Cascade Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1195 sqft
2444 Cascade Lane Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Weber
1656 Ranier Drive
1656 Ranier Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1656 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1701791?source=marketing 3 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Penn
413 West Zeller Street - 413
413 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a great location in North Liberty. Step outside to the associations huge lawn area that connects to the main bike trail through town. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurants/bars, ice cream shop.