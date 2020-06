Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New 2 bedroom unit in Tiffin - You'll appreciate the energy efficiency of this unit. Built in 2020, this home is just getting the finishing touches and will be ready soon. With an open main floor layout, large master suite and convenient location you can't go wrong. Home features 2 large bedrooms, each with private bath. Laundry room is located between bedroom with the washer and dryer included in the unit.

Large mudroom/bonus space as you enter from the garage. Kitchen features large island and pantry.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5772024)