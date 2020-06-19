258 Broadway Street - 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Spacious one bedroom, one bath apartment available on Broadway Street in the heart of Springville! Located right across from Mustang Sally's, this quaint unit is perfect for anyone looking for small-town living with Main Street excitement! This apartment is simplicity at its finest! Fill out an application TODAY!



Pets Welcome with additional fees.



Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)

RENT: $565-$625 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND



AMMT, LLC

ammtllc.managebuilding.com

Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa

Coldwell Banker Hedges

141 34th Street Drive SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52403