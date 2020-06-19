All apartments in Springville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

258 Broadway Street - 7

258 Broadway St · (319) 826-6297
Location

258 Broadway St, Springville, IA 52336

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$565

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 439 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious one bedroom, one bath apartment available on Broadway Street in the heart of Springville! Located right across from Mustang Sally's, this quaint unit is perfect for anyone looking for small-town living with Main Street excitement! This apartment is simplicity at its finest! Fill out an application TODAY!

Pets Welcome with additional fees.

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $565-$625 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

