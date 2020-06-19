258 Broadway Street - 7

Amenities
Spacious one bedroom, one bath apartment available on Broadway Street in the heart of Springville! Located right across from Mustang Sally's, this quaint unit is perfect for anyone looking for small-town living with Main Street excitement! This apartment is simplicity at its finest! Fill out an application TODAY!
Pets Welcome with additional fees.
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
RENT: $565-$625 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND
AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403