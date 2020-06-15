All apartments in Pleasant Hill
1125 Flagstone Ln
Last updated June 15 2020

1125 Flagstone Ln

1125 Flagstone Ln · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1125 Flagstone Ln, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1125 Flagstone Ln · Avail. Aug 14

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Pleasant Hill has a 2 car attached garage and deck located on the front of the home. This home has an open floor plan on the main level with a pantry area and a full bathroom. The kitchen has updated lighting and white appliance. Both bedrooms are located on the second level with walk-in closets and extra storage space above. The second level also features a full bathroom and laundry area. Washer and dryer stay with the home. This home does consider small pets up to 35lbs with an additional $35 per month per pet and a refundable $350 security deposit. Please no smoking.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE2614299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

