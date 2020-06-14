Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

83 Apartments for rent in Tiffin, IA with garage

Tiffin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
588 Prairie Drive
588 Prairie Dr, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
588 Prairie Drive Available 06/15/20 Brand New 2 bedroom unit in Tiffin - You'll appreciate the energy efficiency of this unit. Built in 2020, this home is just getting the finishing touches and will be ready soon.
Results within 5 miles of Tiffin
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Kirkwood
3 Units Available
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
460 Cameron Way
460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #203] https://youtu.be/MtBf7Aojttg 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and in unit washer and dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1662 Vandello Circle
1662 Vandello Circle, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1909 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in North Liberty! This multi-floor 0-lot home features central air and a connected garage. The kitchen has LVP flooring and a full suite of appliances including Dishwasher and microwave.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2190 West Lake Road
2190 West Lake Road, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2300 #201] https://youtu.be/P3__PQzMjT4 NOTE: 2190 #202 has washer & dryer located in the kitchen/dining room area. Video shows laundry located in the master bathroom.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
285 Sadler Lane
285 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
612 Westwinds Drive
612 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1191 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT] https://youtu.be/cBTrDpv7tuo 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in Iowa City.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2873 Coral Court
2873 Coral Court, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
886 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This condo is located in a secured building and is on the 3rd [TOP] floor and features a living room with vaulted ceilings, walk-out deck and fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
240 Sadler Lane
240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [SIMLAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Penn
1 Unit Available
805 Blue Sky Drive
805 Blue Sky Drive, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
980 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move-in Negotiable] 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor [GROUND LEVEL] condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk out patio.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2264 Holiday Road
2264 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
885 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air. The living room features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and spacious walk out deck.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
560 Penn Court
560 Penn Court, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
842 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 - Early Move-in Negotiable** 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1220 Mary Lane
1220 Mary Lane, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1624 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom townhome located in North Liberty. This multi-floor townhome is newer development and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
280 Sadler Lane
280 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1512 1st Avenue
1512 1st Avenue, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$935
950 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with NO opportunity to renew. [SHORT TERM SUBLEASE ONLY] Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] 2 Bed, 2 Bathroom condo in located in Coralville.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Penn
1 Unit Available
413 West Zeller Street - 413
413 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a great location in North Liberty. Step outside to the associations huge lawn area that connects to the main bike trail through town. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurants/bars, ice cream shop.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2281 Holiday Road
2281 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2183 sqft
2281 Holiday Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo in Coralville - This 3-level duplex is in a great location on Holiday Rd. in Coralville, close to shopping and I-80/I-380/North Liberty. 3 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1645 Timberwolf Dr
1645 Timber Wolf Dr, North Liberty, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2653 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bed North Liberty Ranch - This home is in a great neighborhood (Fox Run) with great neighbors. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, maple hardwood floors, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and a ton of extra storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Weber
1 Unit Available
2444 Cascade Lane
2444 Cascade Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1195 sqft
2444 Cascade Lane Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Penn
1 Unit Available
419 W Zeller St
419 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
419 W Zeller St Available 08/01/20 North Liberty 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with office/nursery - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with extra office/nursery/game room. Large living room and large bedrooms. Full bath. Washer and dryer provided.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
1431 Kodiak Ct
1431 Kodiak Court, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1381 sqft
1431 Kodiak Ct Available 08/01/20 1431 Kodiak Ct Coralville, IA 52241 - Coralville two-story zero lot is located near the Coralridge mall, great restaurants, and instant access to shopping. Just a hop to I-80, and U of I Hospitals and clinics.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1115 Leann Cir
1115 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2190 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom 3 bath Unit Available Nov 15th! - Large and efficient ranch plan with full finished walk-out basement. The main level has two bedrooms, the master has a private bath and walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2266 Holiday Rd #303
2266 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
891 sqft
FALL 2020 with Summer Early Move-In Option! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in Northwest Coralville - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in quiet association. Recently repainted and re-carpeted. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. 1 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tiffin, IA

Tiffin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

