31 Apartments for rent in North Liberty, IA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Liberty renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

Wickham
1 Unit Available
1782 Sara Ct
1782 Sara Court, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1554 sqft
1782 Sara Ct Available 08/01/20 Large North Liberty Townhouse - This is a lightly lived in, beautiful North Liberty zero lot line. Open floor plan on the main level. Laminate wood floors. Master suite with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer provided.

Penn
1 Unit Available
1645 Timberwolf Dr
1645 Timber Wolf Dr, North Liberty, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2653 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bed North Liberty Ranch - This home is in a great neighborhood (Fox Run) with great neighbors. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, maple hardwood floors, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and a ton of extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of North Liberty

Coralville
1 Unit Available
807 7th Ave.
807 7th Avenue, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
807 7th Ave. Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS DUPLEX - 4Bed/1.75Bath, Hardwood Floors & Carpet, Cats OK - Perfect for responsible grad students, med students or professionals.

North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2281 Holiday Road
2281 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2183 sqft
2281 Holiday Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo in Coralville - This 3-level duplex is in a great location on Holiday Rd. in Coralville, close to shopping and I-80/I-380/North Liberty. 3 bedrooms, 3.

Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
726 Arch Rock Rd
726 Arch Rock Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
726 Arch Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse - This Beautiful newer construction spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located on the north side of Iowa City.

Coralville
1 Unit Available
601 6th Ave
601 6th Avenue, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1185 sqft
601 6th Ave Available 07/01/20 601 6th Ave Coralville, IA 52241 - This 3 bedroom / 1 bath house is close to many great restaurants, grocery stores, Coralville Library, Performing Arts Building, Rec Center, tennis courts, city parks and water park.

Manville Heights
1 Unit Available
1644 Foster Road
1644 Foster Rd, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
**One month free with a 12 month lease** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood. Granite counters, master bathroom, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit.

Downtown Coralville
1 Unit Available
1707 2nd street
1707 2nd St, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2200 sqft
1707 2nd Street, Coralville, IA. Large, open floor plan, approx. 2,200 sq. ft. Water is included with the rent. Internet is available for $30 per month. Three bedroom, two bath with large two car attached garage.

Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1587 McCleary Lane
1587 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
**One month free with a 13 month lease** **We allow short term leases** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.

Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1515 McCleary Lane
1515 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
***ONE MONTH FREE RENT*** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom FIRST FLOOR condo located in the desirable Peninsula Neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of North Liberty

Lucas Farms
1 Unit Available
926 Cottonwood Ave
926 Cottonwood Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1540 sqft
926 Cottonwood Ave Available 07/01/20 Upgraded 3 Bedroom House! - Lovely 3 Bed, 2 Bath east side home, very well maintained. Laminate wood floors, great storage, and a mostly finished lower level make this a great find.

Lucas Farms
1 Unit Available
1012 Friendly Avenue
1012 Friendly Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1012 Friendly Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Home - Fully Furnished - Available 8/1. Recently updated single family home with HUGE yard and available detached garage. A perfect home for a well behaved dog and his/her family.

Creekside
1 Unit Available
1820 G Street
1820 G Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
1-bedroom house in Creekside neighborhood - This 1-bedroom, 1-bath house has a recently updated bathroom. Located on a quiet street in the Creekside neighborhood on Iowa City's eastside.

Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
915 Oakcrest St Apt 19
915 Oakcrest Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1213 sqft
915 Oakcrest St, Apt #19, Iowa City, IA 52246 - Crest Condominium (2 story townhouse with lower level) within short walking distance of UIHC, Law, Medical and Pharmacy Schools, Finkbine Golf Course and Kinnick Stadium.

College Green
1 Unit Available
803 E. College Street #02
803 East College Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
803 E. College Street #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 2 non-related adults] Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Lucas Farms
1 Unit Available
1425 Sycamore St
1425 Sycamore Street, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
1425 Sycamore St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1536 sq ft House - FREE Gas Grill! - 4 Bedroom 2 bath located next to Kirkwood on bus line. Close to shopping and park. Nice back Yard,Fire pit. Hardwood floors. New deck fresh paint.

Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
820 Woodside Dr
820 Woodside Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
820 Woodside Dr Available 08/01/20 820 Woodside Drive Iowa City, IA 52246 - Great location - walking distance to Oakknoll, the Hospital, Kinnick, the Law School, and bus lines.

Eastside
1 Unit Available
3051 Wayne Avenue, #42
3051 Wayne Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1352 sqft
3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 Available 08/01/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom Townhouse on East Side - This listing is a must see for anyone looking for a ton of space in a newly remodeled 3-story townhouse on the east side of Iowa City.

University Heights
1 Unit Available
1219 Melrose Avenue
1219 Melrose Avenue, University Heights, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1984 sqft
1219 Melrose Avenue Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in University Heights - Located on Melrose Ave near Kinnick Stadium, Stella, UIHC, athletic facilities, and law school. 3 bedroom, 2 bath.

Walden Woods
1 Unit Available
2741 Jacque St
2741 Jacque Street, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1632 sqft
2741 Jacque St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home on Iowa City's west side - This three bedroom, split level house on Iowa City's west side is walking distance to West High School and Irving Weber.

Longfellow
1 Unit Available
1308 Muscatine Avenue
1308 Muscatine Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1772 sqft
1308 Muscatine Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath just east of downtown Iowa City - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house. Hardwood floors on main level with original wood trim. Separate dining room.

Weber
1 Unit Available
1656 Ranier Drive
1656 Ranier Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1485 sqft
1656 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1701791?source=marketing 3 Bedroom, 3.

Washington Hills
1 Unit Available
315 Amhurst Street
315 Amhurst Street, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1907 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This ranch style home features a living room with large window that opens up to a deck overlooking a private, wooded lot.

Northside
1 Unit Available
807 East Market Street
807 East Market Street, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,025
1596 sqft
This advertisement is for a Westwinds Real Estate tenant looking for an additional roommate for the start of the 8/1/20 lease. Interested in more information? Please contact Julia via email: juliarcarlson@gmail.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Liberty, IA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Liberty renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

