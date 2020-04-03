All apartments in Mason City
Find more places like 3431 4th SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mason City, IA
/
3431 4th SW
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:23 PM

3431 4th SW

3431 4th Street Southwest · (641) 420-5635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3431 4th Street Southwest, Mason City, IA 50401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
For Lease or Sale. Prime Commercial/Retail Opportunity. Due to Retirement, now offering House of Sports, North Iowa Tire on Mason City's west side. Thisis a premier location, with 312 feet of frontage road frontage on HWY 122, one of Mason City's highest traffic locations. Property consistsof 4 parcels, totaling 2.13 acres, with 3 buildings, including the 11,504 sq ft House of Sports/North Iowa Tire building, a Large Steel 6272sq ft Warehouse, built in 2000, in excellant condition, and 3200 sq ft Quanset style storage building, and additional land, fenced andunfenced. Ready to go, for retail/tire sales/service, mechanics, or many more uses. With this prime high traffic frontage, the options andopportunity is endless. Z-4 Multi-use Zoning gives great flexibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 4th SW have any available units?
3431 4th SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mason City, IA.
Is 3431 4th SW currently offering any rent specials?
3431 4th SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 4th SW pet-friendly?
No, 3431 4th SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mason City.
Does 3431 4th SW offer parking?
Yes, 3431 4th SW does offer parking.
Does 3431 4th SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 4th SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 4th SW have a pool?
No, 3431 4th SW does not have a pool.
Does 3431 4th SW have accessible units?
No, 3431 4th SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 4th SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 4th SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 4th SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3431 4th SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3431 4th SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, MN
Albert Lea, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Riverland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity