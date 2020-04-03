3431 4th SW

Amenities

For Lease or Sale. Prime Commercial/Retail Opportunity. Due to Retirement, now offering House of Sports, North Iowa Tire on Mason City's west side. Thisis a premier location, with 312 feet of frontage road frontage on HWY 122, one of Mason City's highest traffic locations. Property consistsof 4 parcels, totaling 2.13 acres, with 3 buildings, including the 11,504 sq ft House of Sports/North Iowa Tire building, a Large Steel 6272sq ft Warehouse, built in 2000, in excellant condition, and 3200 sq ft Quanset style storage building, and additional land, fenced andunfenced. Ready to go, for retail/tire sales/service, mechanics, or many more uses. With this prime high traffic frontage, the options andopportunity is endless. Z-4 Multi-use Zoning gives great flexibility.