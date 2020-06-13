/
mason city
4 Apartments for rent in Mason City, IA📍
711 12th SE
711 12th Street Southeast, Mason City, IA
Studio
$1,200
3000 sqft
Excellent lease opportunity for a small business and storage space. Property could be divided if a tenant only needed a small space. There is heat throughout. Small office area with C/A and 3/4 bathroom.Rent based on the amount of space rented.
1420 4th SE
1420 4th Street Southeast, Mason City, IA
Studio
$3,800
2000 sqft
For Lease Only. Premier office/professional location, on Mason City west side. Currently, operating as a Spa Therapy. Very upscale. Approximately 2000 sq ft. Large reception/waiting area. 7 rooms of various sizes.
326 4th NE
326 4th Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Studio
$1,500
5500 sqft
For Lease. 5500 Square Feet of Office and Multi-use space. The west portion of the Mason City Senior Center. Most recently housed the Parks and Recreation Department, and before that, was the long time home to Charlie Brown Daycare.
105 1/2 S. 4th St.
105 1/2 S 4th St, Clear Lake, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
105 1/2 S. 4th St. Available 06/15/20 FOR RENT: 2 Bedroom Furnished Apartment - For Rent - 2 bedroom downtown apartment. Fully furnished 2nd floor unit. On-street parking. 12 month lease required. Absolutely NO smoking, Absolutely NO pets.
1417 North Shore Drive
1417 North Shore Drive, Clear Lake, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great and rare opportunity to live on Clear Lake! Lease this house to wake up to beautiful lake views and spend the day enjoying the lake. Put in the dock and have your boat waiting for you. Enjoy year around living on one of the best lakes around!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mason City rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,170.
Some of the colleges located in the Mason City area include Riverland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mason City from include Austin, and Albert Lea.