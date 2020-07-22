/
/
cerro gordo county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Cerro Gordo County, IA📍
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 1/2 S. 4th St.
105 1/2 S 4th St, Clear Lake, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
FOR RENT: 2 Bedroom Furnished Apartment - For Rent - 2 bedroom downtown apartment. Fully furnished 2nd floor unit. On-street parking. 12 month lease required. Absolutely NO smoking, Absolutely NO pets. Monthly rent $695 plus utilities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
711 12th SE
711 12th Street Southeast, Mason City, IA
Studio
$1,200
3000 sqft
Excellent lease opportunity for a small business and storage space. Property could be divided if a tenant only needed a small space. There is heat throughout. Small office area with C/A and 3/4 bathroom.Rent based on the amount of space rented.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1417 North Shore Drive
1417 North Shore Drive, Clear Lake, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great and rare opportunity to live on Clear Lake! Lease this house to wake up to beautiful lake views and spend the day enjoying the lake. Put in the dock and have your boat waiting for you. Enjoy year around living on one of the best lakes around!
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1420 4th SE
1420 4th Street Southeast, Mason City, IA
Studio
$3,800
2000 sqft
For Lease Only. Premier office/professional location, on Mason City's east side . Currently, operating as a Spa Therapy. Very upscale. Approximately 2000 sq ft. Large reception/waiting area. 7 rooms of various sizes.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
326 4th NE
326 4th Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Studio
$1,500
5500 sqft
For Lease. 5500 Square Feet of Office and Multi-use space. The west portion of the Mason City Senior Center. Most recently housed the Parks and Recreation Department, and before that, was the long time home to Charlie Brown Daycare.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cerro Gordo County area include University of Northern Iowa, Riverland Community College, and Iowa Central Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Fort Dodge, Austin, and Algona have apartments for rent.