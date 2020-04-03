All apartments in Mason City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

326 4th NE

326 4th Street Northeast · (641) 420-5635
Location

326 4th Street Northeast, Mason City, IA 50401

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Suite A · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 5500 sqft

Amenities

parking
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
For Lease. 5500 Square Feet of Office and Multi-use space. The west portion of the Mason City Senior Center. Most recently housed the Parks and Recreation Department, and before that, was the long time home to Charlie Brown Daycare. Building is very adaptable to your needs. Current layout has a 35' x 47' gym room, a large 19 x 48 multipurpose room, 2 other midsize multipurpose rooms, and smaller rooms for office or miscellaneous use. A 9 x 25 Kitchen room. 4 bathrooms. Generous parking-25 plus spaces. Leasing for $1500 per month, which includes utilities. Annual COLA. 5 year or greater leases preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 4th NE have any available units?
326 4th NE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 326 4th NE currently offering any rent specials?
326 4th NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 4th NE pet-friendly?
No, 326 4th NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mason City.
Does 326 4th NE offer parking?
Yes, 326 4th NE does offer parking.
Does 326 4th NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 4th NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 4th NE have a pool?
No, 326 4th NE does not have a pool.
Does 326 4th NE have accessible units?
No, 326 4th NE does not have accessible units.
Does 326 4th NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 4th NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 4th NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 4th NE does not have units with air conditioning.
