326 4th NE

For Lease. 5500 Square Feet of Office and Multi-use space. The west portion of the Mason City Senior Center. Most recently housed the Parks and Recreation Department, and before that, was the long time home to Charlie Brown Daycare. Building is very adaptable to your needs. Current layout has a 35' x 47' gym room, a large 19 x 48 multipurpose room, 2 other midsize multipurpose rooms, and smaller rooms for office or miscellaneous use. A 9 x 25 Kitchen room. 4 bathrooms. Generous parking-25 plus spaces. Leasing for $1500 per month, which includes utilities. Annual COLA. 5 year or greater leases preferred.