Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

2710 10th St

2710 10th Street · (319) 373-0186
Location

2710 10th Street, Marion, IA 52302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2710 North 10th Street · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
Call us today: 319-373-0186
Conveniently located near shopping and Linn-Mar Schools, these Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condominiums feature: limited access entry, 1-stall detached garage included, black appliances, walk-in closet, and large patios/balconies! You'll be proud to call 2710 North 10th Street your home! We are registered with the State of Iowa as a Smoke Free Property. Smoking or any kind of tobacco use is not allowed in the units or on the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2717831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 10th St have any available units?
2710 10th St has a unit available for $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2710 10th St have?
Some of 2710 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
2710 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 2710 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion.
Does 2710 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 2710 10th St does offer parking.
Does 2710 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 10th St have a pool?
No, 2710 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 2710 10th St have accessible units?
No, 2710 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 10th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 10th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2710 10th St has units with air conditioning.
