3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Johnston, IA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am

East
25 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1403 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am

Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North District
1 Unit Available
6937 Daniel DeFoe Drive
6937 Daniel Defoe Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6937 Daniel DeFoe Drive Available 07/16/20 $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - The Ridge at Johnston Commons - Available! Call 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North District
1 Unit Available
6859 Daniel DeFoe Drive
6859 Daniel Defoe Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6859 Daniel DeFoe Drive Available 07/20/20 $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 6/15- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE! $50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North District
1 Unit Available
6834 Jack London Drive
6834 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6834 Jack London Drive Available 08/07/20 Upto $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 5/31- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE! $50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North District
1 Unit Available
6905 Jack London Drive
6905 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
ONE-OF-A-KIND!! 4 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North District
1 Unit Available
6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive
6933 Daniel Defoe Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive Available 08/07/20 $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 5/31- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE! $50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Northwest
1 Unit Available
9015 Telford Cir
9015 Telford Circle, Johnston, IA
Available end of June! Spacious single family home with approximately 3,000 sqft finished, including 920 sqft in basement.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Southwest
1 Unit Available
8536 Long Meadow Lane
8536 Long Meadow Lane, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1703 sqft
Absolute stunning, modern two story home for rent. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath house has over 1700 sq ft of living space. Large windows bring in ample natural light. Modern styled kitchen opens to the dining area.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North District
1 Unit Available
6814 Jack London Drive
6814 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
$2400/- Credit. 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse with 2-Car Attached Garage - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North District
1 Unit Available
6826 Jack London Drive
6826 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6826 Jack London Drive Available 05/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Johnston
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$912
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
8307 Brookview Place
8307 Brookview Drive, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1327 sqft
- 2 Car Attached Garage - Trash & Recycling Included - Lawncare Included - Snow Removal Included - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609
3600 Southeast Glenstone Drive, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1614 sqft
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 Available 04/10/20 OVER 1700 FINISHED SQFT!! 3 Bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Johnston
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am

Grimes
12 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
20 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1316 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Apartments and townhouse with full appliance packages, heat and air, fireplaces, and eat-in kitchens. Close to Sacred Heart and Dowling Catholic High School. Pool with sundeck for residents.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Grimes
2 Units Available
Chevalia Ridge Apartments
1951 North James Street, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chevalia Ridge Apartments in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am

9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Drake
3 Units Available
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1416 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North of Grand
6 Units Available
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1213 sqft
A beautiful community near the area's best dining and shopping. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck and clubhouse. Apartments feature a private balcony and patio, large kitchen and updated appliances.
