3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Jesup - 3 bedroom, 2 bath house available at 1165 Church St in Jesup on June 20th. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and main floor laundry. Attached two stall garage along with additional space in the unfinished basement, and private backyard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, along with lawn care and snow removal. $1,250 rent/$1,250 deposit. No Pets. Please complete an application online at www.cedarvalley4rent.com to request a showing, or contact Chris at 319-830-5000.



No Pets Allowed



