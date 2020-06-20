All apartments in Jesup
1165 Church St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

1165 Church St

1165 Church St · (319) 830-5000
Location

1165 Church St, Jesup, IA 50648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1165 Church St · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Jesup - 3 bedroom, 2 bath house available at 1165 Church St in Jesup on June 20th. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and main floor laundry. Attached two stall garage along with additional space in the unfinished basement, and private backyard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, along with lawn care and snow removal. $1,250 rent/$1,250 deposit. No Pets. Please complete an application online at www.cedarvalley4rent.com to request a showing, or contact Chris at 319-830-5000.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

