Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:17 PM

904 Fairchild Street

904 Fairchild Street · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

904 Fairchild Street, Iowa City, IA 52245
Goosetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2377 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - Current Tenants are looking for a roommate to finish their lease.
SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/25/20 - Not Available for rent 8/1/20.

[Interested in a showing for Sublease?]
Please call 847.400.7785 or email mattkrames@outlook.com

5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This home features quartz counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a large, private patio and fenced in back yard. In unit washer and dryer. Detached garage included in rent. Nearby downtown Iowa City with nearby grocery and fuel stations.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*Pet(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Fairchild Street have any available units?
904 Fairchild Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 904 Fairchild Street have?
Some of 904 Fairchild Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Fairchild Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Fairchild Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Fairchild Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Fairchild Street is pet friendly.
Does 904 Fairchild Street offer parking?
Yes, 904 Fairchild Street does offer parking.
Does 904 Fairchild Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Fairchild Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Fairchild Street have a pool?
No, 904 Fairchild Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Fairchild Street have accessible units?
No, 904 Fairchild Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Fairchild Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Fairchild Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Fairchild Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Fairchild Street does not have units with air conditioning.
