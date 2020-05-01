904 Fairchild Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - Current Tenants are looking for a roommate to finish their lease.

SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/25/20 - Not Available for rent 8/1/20.



[Interested in a showing for Sublease?]

Please call 847.400.7785 or email mattkrames@outlook.com



5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This home features quartz counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a large, private patio and fenced in back yard. In unit washer and dryer. Detached garage included in rent. Nearby downtown Iowa City with nearby grocery and fuel stations.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*Pet(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

Contact us to schedule a showing.