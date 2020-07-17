Amenities
720 S Dubuque Street #10 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED - AVAILABLE 8/1/20
No security deposit required! Terms and conditions apply.
-= Short Term Leases Available =-
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor apartment is above directly above commercial businesses and features central air conditioning, internet, and on site laundry. The living room features a large, sunny window. The kitchen features dishwasher and ample cabinetry space. Bedrooms are spacious with large closets and the bathrooms each include a single vanity, toilet and shower - one being full tub, one being shower stall. Nearby shopping, restaurants, schools, and more! Quick access to both HWY-218 and i-80!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
• INTERNET (By MediaCom) - Bring Your Own Router
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*Parking Lot (Not Assigned - First Come, First Serve)
