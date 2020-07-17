Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

720 S Dubuque Street #10 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



No security deposit required! Terms and conditions apply.



-= Short Term Leases Available =-



4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor apartment is above directly above commercial businesses and features central air conditioning, internet, and on site laundry. The living room features a large, sunny window. The kitchen features dishwasher and ample cabinetry space. Bedrooms are spacious with large closets and the bathrooms each include a single vanity, toilet and shower - one being full tub, one being shower stall. Nearby shopping, restaurants, schools, and more! Quick access to both HWY-218 and i-80!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL

• INTERNET (By MediaCom) - Bring Your Own Router



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*Parking Lot (Not Assigned - First Come, First Serve)



