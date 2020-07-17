All apartments in Iowa City
720 S Dubuque Street #10

720 South Dubuque Street · (319) 354-3792
Location

720 South Dubuque Street, Iowa City, IA 52240
Downtown Iowa City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 720 S Dubuque Street #10 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
No security deposit required! Terms and conditions apply.

-= Short Term Leases Available =-

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1709302?source=marketing

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor apartment is above directly above commercial businesses and features central air conditioning, internet, and on site laundry. The living room features a large, sunny window. The kitchen features dishwasher and ample cabinetry space. Bedrooms are spacious with large closets and the bathrooms each include a single vanity, toilet and shower - one being full tub, one being shower stall. Nearby shopping, restaurants, schools, and more! Quick access to both HWY-218 and i-80!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
• INTERNET (By MediaCom) - Bring Your Own Router

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*Parking Lot (Not Assigned - First Come, First Serve)

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

(RLNE5354410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 S Dubuque Street #10 have any available units?
720 S Dubuque Street #10 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 720 S Dubuque Street #10 have?
Some of 720 S Dubuque Street #10's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 S Dubuque Street #10 currently offering any rent specials?
720 S Dubuque Street #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 S Dubuque Street #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 S Dubuque Street #10 is pet friendly.
Does 720 S Dubuque Street #10 offer parking?
Yes, 720 S Dubuque Street #10 offers parking.
Does 720 S Dubuque Street #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 S Dubuque Street #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 S Dubuque Street #10 have a pool?
No, 720 S Dubuque Street #10 does not have a pool.
Does 720 S Dubuque Street #10 have accessible units?
No, 720 S Dubuque Street #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 720 S Dubuque Street #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 S Dubuque Street #10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 S Dubuque Street #10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 720 S Dubuque Street #10 has units with air conditioning.
