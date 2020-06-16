516 Brookland Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 6/15/15



[VIDEO TOUR - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1626053?source=marketing



2 Bedroom. 1.5 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This house features hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. The kitchen features black appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher and fridge) and offers lots of cabinetry! Heating/cooling by central air. Washer and dryer available in unit. Garage included in rent. This home is located near Kinnick Stadium, law school and University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics with bus stops nearby!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City

- GARBAGE



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [ATTACHED] + 1 Car Parking Spot [OFF STREET] Included in Rent - Additional Terms and Conditions Apply - See Leasing Team Member For Details



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.