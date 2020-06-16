All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

516 Brookland Park Drive

516 Brookland Park Drive · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

516 Brookland Park Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246
Melrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1066 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 6/15/15

[VIDEO TOUR - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1626053?source=marketing

2 Bedroom. 1.5 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This house features hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. The kitchen features black appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher and fridge) and offers lots of cabinetry! Heating/cooling by central air. Washer and dryer available in unit. Garage included in rent. This home is located near Kinnick Stadium, law school and University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics with bus stops nearby!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
- GARBAGE

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [ATTACHED] + 1 Car Parking Spot [OFF STREET] Included in Rent - Additional Terms and Conditions Apply - See Leasing Team Member For Details

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Brookland Park Drive have any available units?
516 Brookland Park Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 516 Brookland Park Drive have?
Some of 516 Brookland Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Brookland Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
516 Brookland Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Brookland Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 516 Brookland Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 516 Brookland Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 516 Brookland Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 516 Brookland Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Brookland Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Brookland Park Drive have a pool?
No, 516 Brookland Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 516 Brookland Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 516 Brookland Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Brookland Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Brookland Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Brookland Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 516 Brookland Park Drive has units with air conditioning.
