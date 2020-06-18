All apartments in Iowa City
4423 East Court Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4423 East Court Street

4423 East Court Street · No Longer Available
Location

4423 East Court Street, Iowa City, IA 52245

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4423 East Court Street Available 08/01/20 Large 3bdrm/2.5 bath Iowa City Townhouse - Beautiful, nearly 2000 sq. ft. 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse with a master suite with walk in closet,. Living room / dining room with fireplace, family room, large 2 car garage, screened-in-porch and deck. Great location on bus line and close to downtown / UofI; $1399/mo + utilities + $50/mo for landscaping maintenance and snow removal. Please contact Johnson Real Estate to schedule a showing at 641-469-1919.

(RLNE3250331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 East Court Street have any available units?
4423 East Court Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iowa City, IA.
What amenities does 4423 East Court Street have?
Some of 4423 East Court Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 East Court Street currently offering any rent specials?
4423 East Court Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 East Court Street pet-friendly?
No, 4423 East Court Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 4423 East Court Street offer parking?
Yes, 4423 East Court Street does offer parking.
Does 4423 East Court Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 East Court Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 East Court Street have a pool?
No, 4423 East Court Street does not have a pool.
Does 4423 East Court Street have accessible units?
No, 4423 East Court Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 East Court Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 East Court Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4423 East Court Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4423 East Court Street does not have units with air conditioning.
