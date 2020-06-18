Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4423 East Court Street Available 08/01/20 Large 3bdrm/2.5 bath Iowa City Townhouse - Beautiful, nearly 2000 sq. ft. 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse with a master suite with walk in closet,. Living room / dining room with fireplace, family room, large 2 car garage, screened-in-porch and deck. Great location on bus line and close to downtown / UofI; $1399/mo + utilities + $50/mo for landscaping maintenance and snow removal. Please contact Johnson Real Estate to schedule a showing at 641-469-1919.



(RLNE3250331)