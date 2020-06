Amenities

287 Danielle Street Available 07/31/20 Brand new 4 bedroom ready for fall semester - Brand new and open-4 bedroom 3 bath home in Iowa City. Two bedrooms on main floor and two in the lower level. Master suite features walk in closet and dual vanity. Main floor laundry. All appliances included. This home features LVP floors through kitchen and great room. Kitchen will have slate appliances and plenty of space. Other features include an electric fireplace, 2 stall garage and large storage room in the basement. Lawn care is also included. No pets.



East side location is easy commute to downtown and near bus route.



Home will be ready before August 1.



**Interior photos of similar property**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4502603)