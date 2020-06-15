2300 Catskill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3-bedroom, 2-bath duplex - This corner-lot duplex features a 1-car garage, vaulted ceilings, oak kitchen cabinets with black appliances, tiled kitchen flooring and tiled kitchen backsplash with under-cabinet accent lighting, laminate flooring on the main level, carpeted lower-level bedroom, deck, and fenced-in backyard. Cozy and warm paint schemes throughout. Listening to the wind whip through the pines in the backyard is magical. Property is close to Willowwind School, Lucas Elementary, SE Junior High, and 1st Ave Hy-Vee. Bicycle and walking paths nearby.



Bedroom 1 = 12' 7" x 11'

Bedroom 2 = 10' 5" x 12' 1"

Bedroom 3 (lower level) = 8' 2" x 14' 7"

Upper family room = 16' 3" x 14' 11"

Lower level living room = 11' 10" x 14' 9"



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5614990)