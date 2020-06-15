All apartments in Iowa City
2300 Catskill Court

2300 Catskill Court · (319) 338-6288
Location

2300 Catskill Court, Iowa City, IA 52245
Eastside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2300 Catskill Court · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-bedroom, 2-bath duplex - This corner-lot duplex features a 1-car garage, vaulted ceilings, oak kitchen cabinets with black appliances, tiled kitchen flooring and tiled kitchen backsplash with under-cabinet accent lighting, laminate flooring on the main level, carpeted lower-level bedroom, deck, and fenced-in backyard. Cozy and warm paint schemes throughout. Listening to the wind whip through the pines in the backyard is magical. Property is close to Willowwind School, Lucas Elementary, SE Junior High, and 1st Ave Hy-Vee. Bicycle and walking paths nearby.

Bedroom 1 = 12' 7" x 11'
Bedroom 2 = 10' 5" x 12' 1"
Bedroom 3 (lower level) = 8' 2" x 14' 7"
Upper family room = 16' 3" x 14' 11"
Lower level living room = 11' 10" x 14' 9"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5614990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Catskill Court have any available units?
2300 Catskill Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2300 Catskill Court currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Catskill Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Catskill Court pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Catskill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 2300 Catskill Court offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Catskill Court does offer parking.
Does 2300 Catskill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Catskill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Catskill Court have a pool?
No, 2300 Catskill Court does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Catskill Court have accessible units?
No, 2300 Catskill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Catskill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Catskill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Catskill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Catskill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
