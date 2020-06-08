All apartments in Iowa City
221 Church Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:44 PM

221 Church Street

221 Church Street · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 Church Street, Iowa City, IA 52245
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 2 Bath · 3916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Available to Move In Now!

-=] PROMOTION [=-

$1,350 Security Deposit with 12 month lease.

Occupancy
[Limited to 7 non-related adults]

[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.be/gOMgKJmY8ls

7 bedroom, 2 bathroom "rooming house" available in Iowa City. This rental features 2 bedrooms on the ground floor, 3 bedrooms on the second floor and 2 bedrooms on the top floor. Each bedroom has a functional sink. The shared bathrooms are on the ground floor and the 2nd floor. Kitchen is on the first floor and includes range oven. The parking lot is located behind the rooming house. Washer and Dryer onsite and is shared with 219 Church.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS (Shared with 219 Church St Tenants): MidAmerican
- WATER (Shared with 219 Church St Tenants)
- GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- SNOW REMOVAL - Bring Your Own Shovel (Responsible for Sidewalk clearing in front of rooming house)

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*DOGS allowed for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Church Street have any available units?
221 Church Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 Church Street have?
Some of 221 Church Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 221 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 221 Church Street does offer parking.
Does 221 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Church Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Church Street have a pool?
No, 221 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 221 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
