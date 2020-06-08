221 Church Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

Available to Move In Now!



-=] PROMOTION [=-



$1,350 Security Deposit with 12 month lease.



Occupancy

[Limited to 7 non-related adults]



[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.be/gOMgKJmY8ls



7 bedroom, 2 bathroom "rooming house" available in Iowa City. This rental features 2 bedrooms on the ground floor, 3 bedrooms on the second floor and 2 bedrooms on the top floor. Each bedroom has a functional sink. The shared bathrooms are on the ground floor and the 2nd floor. Kitchen is on the first floor and includes range oven. The parking lot is located behind the rooming house. Washer and Dryer onsite and is shared with 219 Church.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS (Shared with 219 Church St Tenants): MidAmerican

- WATER (Shared with 219 Church St Tenants)

- GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- SNOW REMOVAL - Bring Your Own Shovel (Responsible for Sidewalk clearing in front of rooming house)



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*DOGS allowed for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit



