Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Grimes, IA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
$
Grimes
13 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
1 Bedroom
$868
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
20 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
Studio
$795
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1087 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Grimes
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grimes
820 SW Prescott Ln, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1402 sqft
Redwood Grimes is where you'll find the single-story rental apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
1817 NE Heritage Drive
1817 Northeast Heritage Drive, Grimes, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2164 sqft
1817 NE Heritage Drive Available 08/01/20 NEWLY CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609
3600 Southeast Glenstone Drive, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1614 sqft
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 Available 04/10/20 OVER 1700 FINISHED SQFT!! 3 Bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of Grimes
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Results within 5 miles of Grimes
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$707
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$907
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$834
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$870
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1229 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
East
26 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$951
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1403 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$896
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
11 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$840
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$846
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southwest
16 Units Available
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$835
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Broadmoor at Jordan Creek
6565 Wistful Vista Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$895
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1215 sqft
Broadmoor with Jordan Creek will provide you the best of West Des Moines living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will define luxury.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Grimes, IA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grimes renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

