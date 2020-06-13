/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM
78 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grimes, IA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
Grimes
12 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
20 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1316 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Grimes
2 Units Available
Chevalia Ridge Apartments
1951 North James Street, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chevalia Ridge Apartments in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
805 SE 15th St
805 Southeast 15th Street, Grimes, IA
805 SE 15th St Available 07/13/20 DEPOSIT SPECIAL!!! - 4 bedroom - 2 1/2 bath - Granite countertops - Stainless steel appliances - Washer and dryer included - tile floors - unfinished basement - 2 car attached garage - close to Hwy 141, Johnston,
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
1817 NE Heritage Drive
1817 Northeast Heritage Drive, Grimes, IA
1817 NE Heritage Drive Available 08/01/20 NEWLY CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609
3600 Southeast Glenstone Drive, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1614 sqft
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 Available 04/10/20 OVER 1700 FINISHED SQFT!! 3 Bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of Grimes
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Results within 5 miles of Grimes
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
15 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1367 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1322 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1229 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
East
25 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1403 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
$
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$912
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Maple Grove Villas
8602 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1336 sqft
Welcome to Maple Grove Villas Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1200 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merle Hay
1 Unit Available
4128 55th St
4128 55th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1091 sqft
4128 55th St Available 06/19/20 Newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home 1 car attached garage - Check this one out! 3 bedroom single family home with 1 full and 1/2 half bath with bonus shower in partially finished basement.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
250 NW 10th St
250 NW 10th St, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
Similar Pages
Grimes 1 BedroomsGrimes 2 BedroomsGrimes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrimes 3 BedroomsGrimes Apartments with Balcony
Grimes Apartments with GarageGrimes Apartments with GymGrimes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrimes Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGrimes Apartments with Parking