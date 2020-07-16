All apartments in Clive
16734 Maple St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

16734 Maple St

16734 Maple St · (515) 978-1773
Location

16734 Maple St, Clive, IA 50325

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 16734 Maple St · Avail. Sep 15

$2,595

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1854 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
16734 Maple St Available 09/15/20 Amazing 5 Bedroom 3 Bath ranch style New Construction in Clive - Check out this amazing single family new construction 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home in the Waukee school district! Walking distance to Schuler Elementary. As you walk into this home you will notice the front entry area with built in bench and shelves. You will then walk into the generous open concept living area and be welcomed by the floor to ceiling stone facade fireplace. Wide plank flooring that runs right into the kitchen,which offers offers crisp white cabinetry and a large island,with sliding glass doors that lead out to the deck. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closets. The master bath offers double sinks, tile flooring and custom tile in the shower. The laundry room is located on the main level and offers a mudroom with a built in bench and a place to hang your hat at the end of a busy day. The finished basement offers 2 bedrooms, built in bar and enough space for an office or an additional entertainment area. Three car attached garage with plenty of space for storage.

Pets allowed per owner approval
Pet Security Deposit $500
Total Pet Rent $50

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE5121420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

