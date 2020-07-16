Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

16734 Maple St Available 09/15/20 Amazing 5 Bedroom 3 Bath ranch style New Construction in Clive - Check out this amazing single family new construction 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home in the Waukee school district! Walking distance to Schuler Elementary. As you walk into this home you will notice the front entry area with built in bench and shelves. You will then walk into the generous open concept living area and be welcomed by the floor to ceiling stone facade fireplace. Wide plank flooring that runs right into the kitchen,which offers offers crisp white cabinetry and a large island,with sliding glass doors that lead out to the deck. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closets. The master bath offers double sinks, tile flooring and custom tile in the shower. The laundry room is located on the main level and offers a mudroom with a built in bench and a place to hang your hat at the end of a busy day. The finished basement offers 2 bedrooms, built in bar and enough space for an office or an additional entertainment area. Three car attached garage with plenty of space for storage.



Pets allowed per owner approval

Pet Security Deposit $500

Total Pet Rent $50



