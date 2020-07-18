Amenities

15598 Buena Vista Lane Available 09/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Clive - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the Clive area has two master suits. Both bedrooms are fitted with there own private bathrooms as well as walk-in closets. The loft area is located between the bedrooms on the second level, perfect for a office or play area. In the living room there is a gas fireplace surrounded by stone and great patio area off the dining area with a privacy fence. The kitchen has tile floor as well as stainless steel appliances that stay with the home. Beyond the half bathroom off the kitchen there is also the laundry area with both washer and dryer that stay with the home. This home is no pets and please no smoking.



No Pets Allowed



