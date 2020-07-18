All apartments in Clive
Clive, IA
15598 Buena Vista Lane
15598 Buena Vista Lane

15598 Buena Vista Lane · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
Location

15598 Buena Vista Lane, Clive, IA 50325

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15598 Buena Vista Lane · Avail. Sep 15

$1,450

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1419 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
15598 Buena Vista Lane Available 09/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Clive - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the Clive area has two master suits. Both bedrooms are fitted with there own private bathrooms as well as walk-in closets. The loft area is located between the bedrooms on the second level, perfect for a office or play area. In the living room there is a gas fireplace surrounded by stone and great patio area off the dining area with a privacy fence. The kitchen has tile floor as well as stainless steel appliances that stay with the home. Beyond the half bathroom off the kitchen there is also the laundry area with both washer and dryer that stay with the home. This home is no pets and please no smoking.

Please visit WWW.GOODALLPROPERTIES.COM before calling for all of our available homes and more information. Pictures and directions are also available on our website.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2498816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15598 Buena Vista Lane have any available units?
15598 Buena Vista Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15598 Buena Vista Lane have?
Some of 15598 Buena Vista Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15598 Buena Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15598 Buena Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15598 Buena Vista Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15598 Buena Vista Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clive.
Does 15598 Buena Vista Lane offer parking?
No, 15598 Buena Vista Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15598 Buena Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15598 Buena Vista Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15598 Buena Vista Lane have a pool?
No, 15598 Buena Vista Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15598 Buena Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 15598 Buena Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15598 Buena Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15598 Buena Vista Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15598 Buena Vista Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15598 Buena Vista Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
