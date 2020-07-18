All apartments in Clive
Find more places like 1517 NW 104th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clive, IA
/
1517 NW 104th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1517 NW 104th Street

1517 Northwest 104th Street · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clive
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1517 Northwest 104th Street, Clive, IA 50325

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1517 NW 104th Street · Avail. Sep 15

$1,885

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1794 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
1517 NW 104th Street Available 09/15/20 Remodeled 4 bedroom home in Clive - Beautifully single-family home in a quiet Clive neighborhood. The living room features hardwood flooring and opens to the large dining room. The eat-in kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances with (gas stove), tile flooring, and unique tile backsplash. There is a large family room off of the kitchen with a fireplace. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms and a full bath off of the hallway. The master bedroom has a full bathroom and large walk-in closet. The basement is finished with a living room, full bath, utility room for storage, and a washer and dryer that stays with the home. Huge fenced in backyard on a corner lot that includes a large deck and a separate raised patio area that's perfect for a fire pit and grilling. There's also a shed in the backyard to store your mower and garden tools.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE3235171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 NW 104th Street have any available units?
1517 NW 104th Street has a unit available for $1,885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1517 NW 104th Street have?
Some of 1517 NW 104th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 NW 104th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1517 NW 104th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 NW 104th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 NW 104th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1517 NW 104th Street offer parking?
No, 1517 NW 104th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1517 NW 104th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 NW 104th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 NW 104th Street have a pool?
No, 1517 NW 104th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1517 NW 104th Street have accessible units?
No, 1517 NW 104th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 NW 104th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 NW 104th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 NW 104th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 NW 104th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1517 NW 104th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway
Clive, IA 50325

Similar Pages

Clive 1 BedroomsClive 2 Bedrooms
Clive 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClive Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Clive Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IA
Ankeny, IAJohnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IA
Norwalk, IAAltoona, IAWindsor Heights, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity