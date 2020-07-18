Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill

1517 NW 104th Street Available 09/15/20 Remodeled 4 bedroom home in Clive - Beautifully single-family home in a quiet Clive neighborhood. The living room features hardwood flooring and opens to the large dining room. The eat-in kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances with (gas stove), tile flooring, and unique tile backsplash. There is a large family room off of the kitchen with a fireplace. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms and a full bath off of the hallway. The master bedroom has a full bathroom and large walk-in closet. The basement is finished with a living room, full bath, utility room for storage, and a washer and dryer that stays with the home. Huge fenced in backyard on a corner lot that includes a large deck and a separate raised patio area that's perfect for a fire pit and grilling. There's also a shed in the backyard to store your mower and garden tools.



