Apartment List
/
IA
/
cedar rapids
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM

30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cedar Rapids, IA

Finding an apartment in Cedar Rapids that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
$915
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1185 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups and patio or balcony. Community offers gym, pool, putting green and volleyball court. Near St. Andrews Golf Club. Easy access to I-380.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
940 sqft
This community offers residents a fitness center, dog park, picnic area and recycling. Apartments feature window coverings, washer/dryer hookups and patios/balconies. Chatham Park and Northland Square are both just minutes away.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakhill Jackson
1 Unit Available
421 2nd Ave SW
421 2nd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1840 sqft
New Construction Townhome Blocks Away From Downtown - This zero lot townhouse is part of Kingston Quarters and is located at 421 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids..

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1356 G. Ave NE
1356 G Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1032 sqft
1356 G. Ave NE Available 08/10/20 Updated NE Side 2 Bedroom with Garage and large back yard - FRESH PAINT, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER, CONVENIENT NE NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2927 Russell Drive Northeast
2927 Russell Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1975 sqft
This property is conveniently located on Russell Dr. NE which is a dead end street near the 29th St. exit off I-380. 3 Bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level. The lower level has two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a 3/4 bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
330 29th Street Drive Southeast
330 29th Street Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
You will fall in love with this spacious 2 bedroom at Country Club View Apartments! Large living room with balcony! Onsite coin operated laundry. Off Street Parking Renters Insurance Required.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
340 29th Street Drive Southeast
340 29th Street Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$615
1000 sqft
You will not believe the space in this 2 bedroom unit! Cozy up to the Wood burning Fireplace. Balcony to enjoy cool evenings this Spring! Off street parking, onsite coin operated Water is paid! Renters Insurance Required.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
142 20th Avenue Southwest
142 20th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
You will love this large SW 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with secure entry, off street parking, on site coin operated laundry and heat and water paid!! Stove and Refrigerator provided.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Mound View
1 Unit Available
1725 D Avenue NE - 1
1725 D Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
644 sqft
Quaint, two-bedroom apartment available for rent in a triplex building on the NE side! Communal fenced-in yard and front porch! Updated fixtures and appliances! Pets welcome with additional fees! Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Kenwood Park
1 Unit Available
123 Dawley
123 Dawley Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a central location in Cedar Rapids. Semi finished large basement as a second living space. Huge fenced in back yard and detached garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
4714 Pineview Drive Northeast
4714 Pine View Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
906 sqft
TERRIFIC 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a highly desired location. Walking distance to Twin Pines Park and golf course along with close to schools and shopping areas. Great rec room in the lower level and a study room/ office.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Cedar Hills
1 Unit Available
603 Olive Drive Northwest
603 Olive Drive Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom split level home. Eat in kitchen that walks out to the large fenced in back yard. 2 separate living spaces.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
116 27th Street Northeast - 4
116 27th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$690
750 sqft
Nice, well kept 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a great location in Cedar Rapids. Shared outside porch area, secure storage and coin operated laundry in basement. All utilities included except for cable/internet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
196 27th Street Northwest
196 27th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with over 1,000 sq. feet of living space. Both bedrooms are over 12x10' in size. The kitchen is open with enough room for an eat-in kitchen table.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Taylor
1 Unit Available
941 M Street SW - 2
941 M Street Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$595
600 sqft
Two (2) bedroom apartment available on M Street SW just off of 380 for rent in Cedar Rapids! This spacious unit features comfy carpet in both the bedrooms and the main living room, then beautiful hardwood laminate floors in the kitchen and bath!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Wellington Heights
1 Unit Available
615 16th Street Southeast
615 16th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1007 sqft
2 bedroom house available for rent! Move-in ready blocks from McKinley Steam Academy and Mercy Medical centers! Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, & city municipal), as well as, lawn care and snow removal! Garage parking

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1
645 16th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
596 sqft
Lower unit in a conveniently located, quiet duplex on the SW side! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas only, landlord pays water.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2400 sqft
Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood with 2,400 finished sq. ft., close to schools, and easy access to I-380 and shopping/restaurants. This house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with stunning hardwood floors coved ceilings.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2526 1st Ave NE
2526 1st Avenue East, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1337 sqft
2526 1st Ave NE Available 05/22/20 6 month lease available! Beautiful home!! Move in ready, many updates its a must see! - Large charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with several must see highlights! Located on the NE side of Cedar Rapids, this home has
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Rapids

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Regal Townhomes
2351 Pleasantview Drive, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1052 sqft
Property is located off Highway 100 in Marion at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Pleasantview Drive. Also includes the property located on Regal Court. Leasing office is located at 1241 Grand Avenue in Marion.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
125 Boyson Road
125 E Boyson Rd, Hiawatha, IA
2 Bedrooms
$765
875 sqft
Must see these newer two bedroom, beautiful condo's at Cedar Trail Village in Hiawatha. Elementary school within walking distance. Close to I380 and shopping. Just $765. $745 for no patio.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Rapids

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
3452 Quail Trail Court
3452 Quail Trail Court, Marion, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1925 sqft
This is a very unique townhouse condo that extends your living area with a 12' x 12' screened-in porch and 12' x 12' open deck! This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse is move-in ready! The main level features an open floor plan with vaulted entry,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2951 9th Street - 8
2951 9th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
808 sqft
Large 2 bed, 1 bath unit available for rent right across from Linn Mar High School in Marion! Completely renovated this last year! New paint, new floor, new trim, new EVERYTHING! Generous bedroom spaces, on-site laundry, and ample parking! Tenants
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Rapids

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1645 Timberwolf Dr
1645 Timber Wolf Dr, North Liberty, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2653 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bed North Liberty Ranch - This home is in a great neighborhood (Fox Run) with great neighbors. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, maple hardwood floors, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and a ton of extra storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cedar Rapids, IA

Finding an apartment in Cedar Rapids that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Cedar Rapids 2 BedroomsCedar Rapids 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Rapids 3 BedroomsCedar Rapids Apartments with Balcony
Cedar Rapids Apartments with GarageCedar Rapids Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCedar Rapids Apartments with Parking
Cedar Rapids Apartments with Washer-DryerCedar Rapids Dog Friendly ApartmentsCedar Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IACoralville, IA
Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IAMarion, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Mount Mercy University
Coe College