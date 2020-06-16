2704 College St #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2019-2020 school year, look no further. You can't ask for a better location to College Hill and The University of Northern Iowa. These beautiful, spacious units are all facing the University of Northern Iowa campus. Units are available for immediate move-in.

Square Footage: N/A

Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Holmes Middle School, Cedar Falls High School

Utilities Included: Garbage

Average Utility Bill: $100-120/month

Move-In Costs: Deposit $1000, Rent $1000

Lawn/Snow: Landlord Responsibility

Washer/Dryer: Common Laundry

AC: N/A

Office Phone #: 319-222-1515

Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com

Website: www.epmiowa.com

Section 8: Not Applicable