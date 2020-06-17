All apartments in Cedar Falls
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:22 AM

2109 1/2 Olive 1

2109 1/2 Olive St · (319) 486-8223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2109 1/2 Olive St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2109 1/2 Olive 1 · Avail. now

$595

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
2109 1/2 Olive 1 Available 05/19/20 Walk to Class!! One Bedroom One Bath - Located just a short block from UNI, our nice one bed, one bath unit is available to lease until May 2020. Inside is a nice sized room with good-sized closets, a large living area, and brand updated kitchen with new counter tops and appliances. This duplex is an downstairs unit, there's parking available in the two driveway as well as on-street spots. Coin operated laundry area on site.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Please no smoking, pets, or Section 8. We'd love to show you around! Call/text (319) 486-8223 to book a visit, thanks for looking!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5188441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 1/2 Olive 1 have any available units?
2109 1/2 Olive 1 has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2109 1/2 Olive 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2109 1/2 Olive 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 1/2 Olive 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 1/2 Olive 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2109 1/2 Olive 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2109 1/2 Olive 1 does offer parking.
Does 2109 1/2 Olive 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 1/2 Olive 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 1/2 Olive 1 have a pool?
No, 2109 1/2 Olive 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2109 1/2 Olive 1 have accessible units?
No, 2109 1/2 Olive 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 1/2 Olive 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 1/2 Olive 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 1/2 Olive 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 1/2 Olive 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
