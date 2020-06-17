Amenities

2109 1/2 Olive 1 Available 05/19/20 Walk to Class!! One Bedroom One Bath - Located just a short block from UNI, our nice one bed, one bath unit is available to lease until May 2020. Inside is a nice sized room with good-sized closets, a large living area, and brand updated kitchen with new counter tops and appliances. This duplex is an downstairs unit, there's parking available in the two driveway as well as on-street spots. Coin operated laundry area on site.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Please no smoking, pets, or Section 8. We'd love to show you around! Call/text (319) 486-8223 to book a visit, thanks for looking!



No Pets Allowed



