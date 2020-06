Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carpet refrigerator

Rent to Own - Property Id: 300513



RENT TO OWN OPPORTUNITY!



Why just rent when you have the opportunity to do that and purchase a home?



Less than perfect credit or no credit NO PROBLEM!



Asking price $160,000 with a monthly rent of $1350. Take a ride by and if you like what you see send me a message.



Come look at this home while it lasts!



Minimum Requirements

-Must pass nationwide Eviction Check (from past 5 years)

-Must pass criminal background check

-Must be able to put utilities in applicants name

-Applicants must have a combined gross income of 3x's the monthly rent of property applying for (I.E. monthly rent x 3=qualified income)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300513

No Pets Allowed



