Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Bettendorf, IA with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
32 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$955
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,043
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$739
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alcoa District
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7174 Grove Xing
7174 Grove Xing, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
Brand new condos available to rent NOW! Condo located in the brand new development at Forest Grove Crossing in highly desirable PV school district.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3885 PRAIRIE Lane
3885 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1930 sqft
4 bedroom 4 bath condo with a finished walk out basement. Formal & informal dining areas. Large living room formal dining room combo. Master has a private bath. 2 car garage. Pleasant Valley Schools. Available now!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3806 PRAIRIE Lane
3806 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1842 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage, finished basement townhouse in Pleasant Valley School district. Close to shopping & interstate & everything.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3430 HOLIDAY Court
3430 Holiday Court, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garden level apartment. Fresh paint and flooring. Rent includes 1 attached garage. Off street and on street parking. Common area coin operated laundry. Close to elementary school & shopping.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3824 PRAIRIE Lane
3824 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
4 bedroom and 3 bath. Large living room and formal dining room. Kitchen features breakfast bar. 2 car garage. The condo association has a swimming pool. Pleasant Valley School District.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3835 PRAIRIE Lane
3835 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2151 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 3 bath 3-level town home in the Pleasant Valley School district. 2 car garage. Close to shopping and large city park. Association has a pool. Available Now!

1 of 15

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Community Center District
614 21st Street
614 21st Street, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom home in Bettendorf - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Great location, with great views.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alcoa District
1011 16-1/2 Street
1011 16th 1/2 St, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1788 sqft
Bettendorf 4br, 2b, 2car - Property Id: 314925 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car detached garage, large shed, yard with fire pit, just remodeled with brand new no smudge stainless steel appliances, (refrigerator due in mid-July), fresh paint throughout, new
Results within 1 mile of Bettendorf
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$577
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$404
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2532 East Street
2532 East Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
2532 East Street Available 07/15/20 QUIET PROPERTY - HUGE GARAGE! - Good luck finding another property in this area with this much space! The house is bursting with character. The lot includes a MASSIVE 3 car garage, a rarity in this neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
1534 RIVER Drive
1534 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1187 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom updated loft apartment centrally located in downtown Moline. Amazing proximity to food, event locations, the interstate, and the Arsenal.
Results within 5 miles of Bettendorf
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
19 Units Available
North Side
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
North Side
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Last updated July 10 at 10:28am
$
6 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
North Side
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
North Side
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$752
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$833
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Forest Hill
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
North Side
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Greater Homewood
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadway
943 22nd St.
943 22nd Street, Rock Island, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1568 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom House in Quiet Neighborhood - Indeed this home is a perfect place located in a quiet neighborhood in Rock Island IL. Newly remodeled and is now ready to accept tenant.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bettendorf, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bettendorf apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

