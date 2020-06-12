/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Altoona, IA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1502 Bennett's Way NW
1502 Bennett's Way Northwest, Altoona, IA
1502 Bennett's Way NW Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - 4 bedroom home available now - 2 1/2 bath - Granite countertops - Tile floors - Stainless steel appliances - Washer and dryer included - 2 car garage - unfinished basement -
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2109 9th Street SW
2109 9th Street Southwest, Altoona, IA
SPACIOUS!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Altoona - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Altoona
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook MHC
5975 Northeast Berwick Drive, Polk County, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,131
1344 sqft
SAY HELLO TO YOUR NEW HOME! NEW 3 Bed/2 bath open floorplan homes come with Central Air, Whirlpool gas stove, large refrigerator, and built-in microwave. Never hand wash dishes again with this Whirlpool dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Christie Lane
141 Christie Lane, Pleasant Hill, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1134 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Pleasant Hill - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview Park
1 Unit Available
2733 E Jefferson Avenue
2733 East Jefferson Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1025 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom house - Beautiful home in a great location. Ready to move-in! - Beautiful original hardwood floors - Original wood built in's - Spacious 2 bed 1 bath - Giant front & backyard - Garage - Private Driveway To apply, go to www.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive
1903 Southeast Clover Ridge Drive, Ankeny, IA
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive Available 06/22/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ankeny - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a 2 car attached garage. The entry area opens to a large office/bedroom with French doors.
Results within 10 miles of Altoona
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
Downtown Des Moines
3 Units Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
2210 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1117 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
River Woods
6 Units Available
Rosemont Place
2202 E Rose Ave, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$942
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosemont Place in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1400 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Downtown Des Moines
58 Units Available
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Village
8 Units Available
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1609 NW 2nd Street
1609 Northwest 2nd Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2211 NW Bayberry Lane
2211 Northwest Bayberry Lane, Ankeny, IA
2211 NW Bayberry Lane Available 07/01/20 HUGE!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
757 NE Spring Street
757 Northeast Spring Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1918 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2,5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherman Hill
1 Unit Available
688 Bridal Row
688 Bridal Row, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Historic Sherman Hills 3 Bed 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 NE Chalet Lane
216 Northeast Chalet Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
216 NE Chalet Lane Available 07/17/20 NORTH ANKENY!! 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Capitol East
1 Unit Available
712 E 18th Street
712 East 18th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House - Get anywhere in minutes with this house conveniently located near I-235. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4827816)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1102 SE Innsbruck Dr
1102 Southeast Innsbruck Drive, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1620 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 NE Chalet LN
208 Northeast Chalet Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1580 sqft
208 NE Chalet LN Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Ankeny Townhome - Walk into a spacious living area, complemented by a cozy fireplace, a walkout balcony, and built in surround sound.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2083 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2083 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2063 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2055 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2055 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie Trail
