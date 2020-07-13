Apartment List
/
HI
/
west loch estate
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

108 Apartments for rent in West Loch Estate, HI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Loch Estate apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE
91-1043 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1644 sqft
91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE Available 07/25/20 Westloch Fairways 3br/2.5ba Home w/2 Car Garage - Larger, shabby sheek 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths attached single family home in Ewa, Westloch Fairways.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1155 Aawa Drive
91-1155 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1581 sqft
Westloch Fairways a neighborhood with tree lined streets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1041 Huluhulu Street
91-1041 Huluhulu Street, West Loch Estate, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
952 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath with 2 car garage sprinkler system Yard level lot quiet cul de sac Single level Located in West loch;
Results within 1 mile of West Loch Estate
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
19 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-474 Loaa St.
94-474 Loaa Street, Waipahu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
960 sqft
94-474 Loaa St. Available 08/01/20 Well maintained / Very Clean / 3BR / 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1047 Laaulu St 3B
91-1047 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1009 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath in the Arbors at Ewa Gentry. With 2 car garage! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd Floor Townhome in Arbors at Ewa Gentry. Features 2 car Garage and good layout. Gated Community that has excellent Amenities. (RLNE5894245)

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-403 Lehopulu St.
94-403 Lehopulu Street, Waipahu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2488 sqft
5 bd 3.5ba Beautifully remodeled Single Family Residence in Harbor View, Waipahu - CALL OR TEXT JULIE NURRE (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 FOR SHOWING AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1066 Leleoi Street
91-1066 Leleoi Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1081 sqft
Complex is located across Holomua E/S. Nr Bus Line & Gentry Rec Ctr, Hawaii Prince & Coral Creek Golf Course, Safeway, CVS/Longs, Foodland, City Mill, Ross Dress for Less, Doctors Clinic.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1091 Laaulu Street
91-1091 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1098 sqft
Nice Home available in Ewa Beach! 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths available on June 1! This home has plenty of space for a growing family. Please schedule to see today. Contact Courtney at 808-343-5325 or email stshmanagement@gmail.com.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-049 Waipahu Street
94-049 Waipahu St, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
702 sqft
Rarely available 2 bedroom/1 full bathroom with tub/shower condo located in Kunia Terrace.Nicely renovated in 2019, private corner 3rd floor unit with nobody above you. This condo is in fantastic condition and move in ready.

1 of 7

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1062 Mikohu St #4U
91-1062 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
716 sqft
Ewa Beach - Palm Villas II - 2 Bed/1 Bath/ 2 Parking -Upstairs unit - Ewa Gentry: Palm Villas II Townhome - Upstairs 2 bedroom/1.5 bath/ 2 Parking unit available. Laminate flooring. Washer dryer in unit. Window AC in bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st. Unit 1312
91-1081 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st. Unit 1312 Available 08/01/20 Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath single story bottom level condo in Newly Built Kapolei ‘Akoko Neighborhood w/ small fenced-in yard.
Results within 5 miles of West Loch Estate
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
162 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
29 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1177 Waiemi Street
91-1177 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1225 sqft
91-1177 Waiemi Street Available 07/18/20 Fully Furnished Executive Rental in Hoakalei - Month to Month - $4000/mo - Do you need temporary lodging while waiting for escrow to close, waiting for housing, or for your home to be remodeled? Are you in

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET
91-1014 Kai Kukuma Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1449 sqft
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET Available 07/22/20 Come and Enjoy Ewa Beach - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Ocean Pointe. Includes a 2-car enclosed garage, covered lanai & fenced backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-780 Kaao Pl.
94-780 Kaao Place, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28
92-1269 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1064 Komoaina St.
91-1064 Komoaina Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
4/3 SF Home in Ewa Beach - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY. VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Loch Estate, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Loch Estate apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

West Loch Estate 2 BedroomsWest Loch Estate 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Loch Estate 3 BedroomsWest Loch Estate Apartments with Balcony
West Loch Estate Apartments with GarageWest Loch Estate Apartments with ParkingWest Loch Estate Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Loch Estate Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Loch Estate Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HI
Ewa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HI
East Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College