luxury apartments
11 Luxury Apartments for rent in Puako, HI
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-133 W. Pukaua Pl.
68-133 West Pukaua Place, Puako, HI
4 Bedrooms
$32,922
3655 sqft
Infinity pool, Fairway front, Condo, Luxury, Champion Ridge CR10 at Mauna Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lalamilo Ahupua`a
69-1648 Puako Beach Drive
69-1648 Puako Beach Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$24,800
2520 sqft
Oceanfront, Steps from sand, Comfort & luxury, Estate Home at Puako Bay 10D - Mauna Lni Kamilo 407 This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-102 W. Pukaua Place
68-102 West Pukaua Place, Puako, HI
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
4000 sqft
House of the Turtle at Champion Ridge, Mauna Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a
68-1033 Ke Kailani Drive
68-1033 Ke Kailani Dr, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
3121 sqft
Private Luxury Estate Home w/ Pool & Spa, A/C, located within Mauna Lani Resort. Ke Kailani A2 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Property currently for sale.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1399 Mauna Lani Drive
68-1399 Mauna Lani Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$18,300
1941 sqft
Luxury Mauna Lani Terrace 3 BD Penthouse*Ocean View from Every Room!! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Results within 5 miles of Puako
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ouli Ahupua`a
62-3648 Leihulu Place
62-3648 Leihulu Place, Hawaii County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$38,564
5194 sqft
Glamorous Mondavi Family Estate Home, Fairways South #18 at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ouli Ahupua`a
62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345
62-3600 Amaui Pl, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$17,608
2517 sqft
Mondavi Family Home, Wai'ula'ula 345, w/Private Pool & Spa at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ouli Ahupua`a
62-114 Kila Place #21
62-114 Kila Place, Hawaii County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$40,734
2684 sqft
Ocean view, Villa, Pool, Walk to resorts, Luxurious, Villas at Mauna Kea #21 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Results within 10 miles of Puako
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
72-129 Kaulu Street #4
72-129 Ka'ulu St, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$24,242
2576 sqft
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Split-Level Luxury Condo, Private Yard: 129D Ka'Ulu - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
72-140 Kumukehu Street #G3101
72-140 Kumukehu Street, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$39,618
2882 sqft
Desirable Ocean View 3BD Golf Villa (3101 Kumukehu) at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ouli Ahupua`a
68-1025 N Kaniku Drive #312
68-1025 N Kaniku Dr, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2752 sqft
Single-level luxury home in the Villages at Mauna Lani, Hale Kanani (Big Island) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.