1012 Lunaai Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Come see this single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the Maunawili area. This house features a spacious open floor plan, AC in the master bedroom, ceiling fans, lots of natural lighting, walk-in shower, and more! Home has a separate living room, family room, dining room, den, and an enclosed patio. Wood parquet flooring throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms and tile flooring in the bathrooms. Has a refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer, and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. Yard service included. Owner willing to consider 1 pet less than 25lbs with deposit. Limit 5 people.