All apartments in Maunawili
Find more places like 1012 Lunaai Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maunawili, HI
/
1012 Lunaai Place
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1012 Lunaai Place

1012 Lunaai Place · (808) 670-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1012 Lunaai Place, Maunawili, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the Maunawili area. This house features a spacious open floor plan, AC in the master bedroom, ceiling fans, lots of natural lighting, walk-in shower, and more! Home has a separate living room, family room, dining room, den, and an enclosed patio. Wood parquet flooring throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms and tile flooring in the bathrooms. Has a refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer, and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. Yard service included. Owner willing to consider 1 pet less than 25lbs with deposit. Limit 5 people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Lunaai Place have any available units?
1012 Lunaai Place has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1012 Lunaai Place have?
Some of 1012 Lunaai Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Lunaai Place currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Lunaai Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Lunaai Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Lunaai Place is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Lunaai Place offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Lunaai Place does offer parking.
Does 1012 Lunaai Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 Lunaai Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Lunaai Place have a pool?
No, 1012 Lunaai Place does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Lunaai Place have accessible units?
No, 1012 Lunaai Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Lunaai Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Lunaai Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Lunaai Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 Lunaai Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1012 Lunaai Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI
Kaneohe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIWest Loch Estate, HIMakakilo, HIHaleiwa, HIWaialua, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity