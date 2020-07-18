Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

475 Kaukini Place Available 08/01/20 Kahakuloa Home Located in Maluhia Country Ranches - Private and secluded yet perfectly convenient to the Hospital, State and County Offices. This amazing 2 acre estate is perfect for those who desire tranquility. Located in Kahakuloa with only a 20 minute drive to Wailuku Town.



The 3,172 square foot 3 bedroom, 3 bath main residence offers expansive North Shore ocean & Haleakala views. Vaulted ceilings, solid oak floors and granite counters. Large covered lanai with wrap around decks from which to enjoy the amazing views.



$4200 a month plus utilities and refuse service. 6 month minimum lease, one year lease preferred. Shown by appointment only.



For more information contact Alex Rojas :

alex.rojas@elitepacific.com

808-276-3715



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4851262)