Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

475 Kaukini Place

475 Kaukini Loop · (808) 276-3715
Location

475 Kaukini Loop, Maui County, HI 96793

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 475 Kaukini Place · Avail. Aug 1

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3172 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
475 Kaukini Place Available 08/01/20 Kahakuloa Home Located in Maluhia Country Ranches - Private and secluded yet perfectly convenient to the Hospital, State and County Offices. This amazing 2 acre estate is perfect for those who desire tranquility. Located in Kahakuloa with only a 20 minute drive to Wailuku Town.

The 3,172 square foot 3 bedroom, 3 bath main residence offers expansive North Shore ocean & Haleakala views. Vaulted ceilings, solid oak floors and granite counters. Large covered lanai with wrap around decks from which to enjoy the amazing views.

$4200 a month plus utilities and refuse service. 6 month minimum lease, one year lease preferred. Shown by appointment only.

For more information contact Alex Rojas :
alex.rojas@elitepacific.com
808-276-3715

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4851262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

