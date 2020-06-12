/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
9 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kihei, HI
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2050 Kanoe Street #201
2050 Kanoe Street, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo (NOT HUD APPRVD) - Washer & Dryer. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES NOT HUD or Section 8 approved. NO PETS NO SMOKING.
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615
2531 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
655 sqft
Kihei Akahi 1 Bedroom Across from Kamaole II Beach - Enjoy ocean views from the lanai in this top floor Kihei Akahi condo C-615 is a partially furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo.
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2387 S Kihei Rd
2387 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Kihei Alii Kai 1 bed 1 bath - Wake up in the morning and enjoy the views of Kahoolawe and Molokini from your living room. This spacious 1 bed 1 bath unit comes furnished.
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
215 Mahie Place
215 Mahie Place, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
Location amazing. Huge Lanai with ocean view. Walk to beach. UPSTAIRS private entrance studio of 440 sq. ft and a 280 sq ft. lanai with ocean view. Has basic furnishings, linens, and household needs. Turn Key to start your move in.
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D
3300 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Tastefully Furnished Wailea Ekahi 1 bedroom 2 bath -Must See! - This tastefully furnished and decorated 1 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has high vaulted ceilings and beautiful lanai areas with a BBQ grill.
Waikapu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
150 Hauoli Street
150 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,750
559 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Wailuku. Amenities included: dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and ocean view from lanai. Utilities included: cable and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 25th 2020.
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1801 Piihana St.
1801 Piihana Rd, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
525 sqft
1 bedroom cottage with loft. Utilties included. - One bedroom detached cottage with loft. Utilities included. Good parking area and ready to go. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835664)
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3875 Lower Road # B-302
3875 Lower Kula Road, Kula, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,295
Mahaina / Lahaina - This awesome ocean front 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom property has been in a vacation rental program for years but due to current circumstances we have the unique opportunity to rent it long term... W/D, D/W, G/D. Pool, Elevator.
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77 Ka Drive - 1
77 Ka Dr, Kula, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
594 sqft
Private, quiet and contemporary, this beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage is located in the popular neighborhood of Kula Kai.