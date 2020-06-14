/
1 bedroom apartments
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kailua, HI
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5805 Alii Dr
75-5805 Alii Dr, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
More details and lease options please contact us at: HI96740@cuora-rentals.com One-bedroom, one-bathroom unit set up to be your primary residence for you and your guests.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5873 Walua Road
75-5873 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
571 sqft
Gorgeously remodeled 1BR condo steps from downtown Kona, Kona Mansions E-334 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5888 Alii Dr F-11
75-5888 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
651 sqft
Kona Reef Retreat! Ocean views as far as the eye can see! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5719 Alii Drive #210
75-5719 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
655 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1BED/1BA TURNKEY CONDO - 2nd floor corner unit one bedroom one bathroom, furnished turnkey with central air conditioning. Condo is located in downtown Historic Kailua Village.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5865 Walua Rd, C315 Kona Pacific
75-5865 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
829 sqft
Kona Pacific - This one bedroom, two bath Kona Pacific condo has a wrap-around lanai with garden view, spacious rooms, lots of natural light and ample storage. Newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new vinyl plank flooring and carpet one year ago.
Results within 1 mile of Kailua
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6026 Alii Drive
75-6026 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$4,000
780 sqft
25% OFF! 1bdrm condo in Oceanfront complex, Ocean Views, Pool, Tennis Courts & A/C. Kona Makai 2303 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6082 Alii Drive
75-6082 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,500
920 sqft
Remodeled Ocean view condo in oceanfront complex, Casa De Emdeko 235 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6100 Alii Drive #D-32
75-6100 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
541 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON - OCEANFRONT- Kona Isle Condo - Furnished 1 bed / 1 bath Condo - Available 4/1/20 thru November 30, 2020 This beautiful 2nd floor OCEANFRONT Kona Isle condominium in excellent upgraded condition throughout. Ocean views from the lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Kailua
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-6662 Alii Drive
78-6662 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
$5,000
870 sqft
Oceanfront Honeymoon Cottage, Breathtaking Ocean views, The Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113
78-7039 Kamehameha III Rd, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
714 sqft
*Rates Reduced* 1 BR condo, on the edge of Keauhou! (Keauhou Resort 113) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-7039 Kamehameha III Road 104
78-7039 Kamehameha Iii Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
950 sqft
"A Slice of Paradise", Keauhou Resort #104 Townhouse, Sleeps 3-4 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kalaoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
73-1109 Nuuanu Place
73-1109 Nuuanu Pl, Kalaoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Cute one bedroom with stainless steel appliances - all utils included! - AVAILABLE. This spacious, furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit has been recently remodeled. Stacked washer/dryer located in unit for your convenience.