1 bedroom apartments
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haleiwa, HI
North Shore
66-303 haleiwa rd
66-303 Hale'iwa Road, Haleiwa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
772 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE OCEANFRONT CONDO! If youre looking for a place on the beach you have found it. You can enjoy the beach view from the kitchen, living room, and lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Haleiwa
North Shore
68-055 Akule Street #306
68-055 Akule St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
680 sqft
Ocean view - 3rd floor 1/1/1 pkg stall, condo in Waialua - AVAILABLE July 1st - Lovely renovated one bedroom one bath condo with all in one full-size washer/dryer, and a parking stall, peek-a-boo ocean view from covered lanai, and a quick stroll to
North Shore
68-090 Au Street
68-090 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,675
676 sqft
This is a fully furnished Hawaiiana style ground floor corner unit. Features include; All appliances, tile & laminate flooring, ceiling fans, A/C & nice outdoor lanai. Washer/Dryer. 1 assigned parking stall.
Results within 10 miles of Haleiwa
Waianae
85-175 Farrington Hwy #A202
85-175 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
412 sqft
Ocean Front 1 bedroom Unit at the Makaha Surfside - Ocean view 1 bedroom unit in Makaha. Available 5/1/2020 (RLNE5712886)
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.
Waianae
85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312
85-175 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
412 sqft
Makaha Surfside One Bedroom - One bedroom, one bath partly furnished condo.
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.
Waianae
84-710 Kili Dr. #913
84-710 Kili Drive, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
84-710 Kili Dr. #913 Available 08/01/20 Makaha Valley Towers - One Bedroom - A lovely fully furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit located on the 9th floor with amazing panoramic ocean and mountain views.
Koolauloa
57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place
57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place, Kawela Bay, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
848 sqft
Furnished, beautifully landscaped, ground level unit with private front lanai. Quiet, bright and airy corner unit located on the Turtle Bay East golf course with a screened in lanai off the bedroom. Security gate and one designated parking space.
