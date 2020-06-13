70 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ewa Beach, HI

Ewa Beach's name, according to legend, was coined one day when the gods were playing a game called ula maika on the beach; one of the stones rolled astray, which led to the beach being named Ewa, meaning 'astray'.

Ewa Beach, on the western coast of Oahu, has one of the best climates anywhere in Hawaii: hot, sunny and dry, with little annual rainfall to speak of. It is one of the quieter places to live in on Oahu, lacking the touristy feel of places like Waikiki or Honolulu, instead having more of a residential vibe. The beaches are less suitable for swimming due to the presence of a reef close in, but are perfect for surfing and snorkeling, and as such, are less busy than the sandy beaches in other areas along the coast. See more