70 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ewa Beach, HI
Ewa Beach's name, according to legend, was coined one day when the gods were playing a game called ula maika on the beach; one of the stones rolled astray, which led to the beach being named Ewa, meaning 'astray'.
Ewa Beach, on the western coast of Oahu, has one of the best climates anywhere in Hawaii: hot, sunny and dry, with little annual rainfall to speak of. It is one of the quieter places to live in on Oahu, lacking the touristy feel of places like Waikiki or Honolulu, instead having more of a residential vibe. The beaches are less suitable for swimming due to the presence of a reef close in, but are perfect for surfing and snorkeling, and as such, are less busy than the sandy beaches in other areas along the coast. See more
Finding an apartment in Ewa Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.