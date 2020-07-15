/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
133 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ahuimanu, HI
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe) 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included $1995/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 2009 Unit Sq.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-464 Apau Loop
47-464 Apau Loop, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1191 sqft
This beautiful newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath home located in the heart of Kaneohe has great views of the mountains and a fresh feel to come home to. The windward mall is a short ride away to a great mall and plenty of shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Ahuimanu
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-337 Lulani Street
47-337 Lulani Street, Kahaluu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1919 sqft
47-337 Lulani Street Available 08/08/20 $3,600 2-BR, 2-Bath LULANI ST, AWESOME OCEAN VIEWS - Imagine standing on your deck next to your gas fire pit looking out on the ocean at sunset.
Results within 5 miles of Ahuimanu
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-278 Pahikaua St
45-278 Pahikaua Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Kaneohe 2 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 136046 Showing on Monday June 8 at 11am and June 15 at 11am. Please wear a mask. Quiet neighborhood in Kaneohe. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Utilities include Electric and water.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit with garage, $2650 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A
46-039 Aliianela Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2 Bed/2 Bath/2 Assigned Parking - -Property Address- 46-039 Aliianela Place #1826 PUU ALII PHASE I KANEOHE, HI 96744 Aloha! Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-261 Kahuhipa St. #A303
46-261 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
728 sqft
Windward Acres Condo - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 parking - For showings: contact Darcie Y. Kaneshiro, R (RB-17820) Cell: 808-372-4091 or darcie@pro808.com Cool & clean two bedroom, one bath townhouse in Windward Acres in Kaneohe.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1002 Emepela Way
46-1002 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
736 sqft
Come see this cheery newly remodeled ground floor unit with moutain views.Security screen door is an aluminum framed door with black epoxy coat.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324
44-104 Ikeanani Drive, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
Kaneohe/Mahinui - Townhouse - 2 / 2 / 2 - Property Id: 270786 Healani Gardens. Clean well managed community tucked away in the Oneawa hills overlooking Kaneohe.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-535 Luluku Road Apt I-2
45-535 Luluku Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
853 sqft
(Video Tour) Beautifully Remodeled Na Pali Gardens Condo! - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a huge 500 sq ft fenced yard and a big covered lanai overlooking the Ko'Olau mountains.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-315 Lilipuna Road
45-315 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
975 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Wednesday, 7/15/2020 at 4:00 pm By: RAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
Results within 10 miles of Ahuimanu
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
4 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
3 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
550 sqft
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
859 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5180 LIKINI ST., #802
5180 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
677 sqft
5180 LIKINI ST., #802 Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home - Conveniently located in Salt Lake, easy access to Downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor, Hickam AFB, Cp Smith & Ft Shafter, Secure bldg, electricity incl in rent. Views of golf course & mts.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
990 Ala Nanala St. #15B
990 Ala Nanala Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1022 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Franklin Towers / Salt Lake) - Rarely available with only TWO units per floor and loads of amenities!! Conveniently located near Schools, Military Installations (Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Camp Smith, Fort
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
225 Queen St 15F
225 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
743 sqft
Unit 15F Available 08/01/20 Utilities Included at Harbor Square - Property Id: 305118 Partially furnished (appliances only) 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 parking condo, on the 15th floor located at 225 Queen Street.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2028 C OHAI LANE
2028 Ohai Ln, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Single Family Home ... 2 bedroom, 1 bath! - Available Now! A cozy single family home with 2 bedroom, 1 bath and two assigned parking stalls (1 covered and 1 open). Recently upgraded.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3121 Ala Ilima St. #309
3121 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
704 sqft
Salt Lake - Ilima West Building 1-bed, 1-bath, 1-parking available May ! - Third Floor apartment rental in Salt Lake available and ready to move in now! Conveniently located near Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1018 Lunalilo St. #703
1018 Lunalilo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
977 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom with 2 Parking - This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment, 2-parking is located in Makiki near Ward Ave. It comes with a lanai facing ocean/city side. Full kitchen with dishwasher and storage units available.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606
1888 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1127 sqft
Spectacular Views Over Waikiki - Waikiki Landmark 2606 - Rental Terms Rent: $3,500 Security Deposit: $3,500 Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older Available: Now We are not accepting section 8 at this time Waikiki Landmark - Enjoy the
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026
98-640 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
861 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 2 Parking (Pearl Horizons) - Come live in this hidden gem of a home! Located just a short distance from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center where you will find an array of shops, restaurants and entertainment to choose from.
