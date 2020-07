Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

209 Cade Terrace - Super 4/3 with sep. formal living room and dining room plus large den with gas log fireplace and spacious breakfast area. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets; stainless and black appliances; stainless refrig. to remain; split bedroom floorplan; 4th bedroom with its own bathroom great for in-laws, guests, or teenager. Covered back patio great for cookouts; privacy fenced backyard; master bedroom with its privacy on other side of house; located in cul-de-sac.Pets are upon Owner approval and a $350.00 Per Pet, Pet Fee. Small dogs only.



(RLNE2700042)