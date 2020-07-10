641 Poplar St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Single-level 3 or 4 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. Den/bonus room off of the screened patio does have a closet and can be the 4th bedroom.All hardwood floors, open-concept floor plan, updated kitchen with 5-burner gas cooktop, island workcenter with breakfast bar, and stainless appliances.High, open-beam ceiling in living room, with bay window and decorative fireplace. Dining area opens to screened patio and back yard.Three spacious bedrooms (plus 4th possible), and three full bathrooms!Front door parking, shady front yard, level lot is easy to maintain.Large back yard with multiple seating or conversation areas.