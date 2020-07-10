All apartments in Trenton
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:42 AM

641 Poplar St

641 Poplar Street · (423) 208-9444
Location

641 Poplar Street, Trenton, GA 30752

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1801 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Single-level 3 or 4 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. Den/bonus room off of the screened patio does have a closet and can be the 4th bedroom.All hardwood floors, open-concept floor plan, updated kitchen with 5-burner gas cooktop, island workcenter with breakfast bar, and stainless appliances.High, open-beam ceiling in living room, with bay window and decorative fireplace. Dining area opens to screened patio and back yard.Three spacious bedrooms (plus 4th possible), and three full bathrooms!Front door parking, shady front yard, level lot is easy to maintain.Large back yard with multiple seating or conversation areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

