123 Louise St - 25

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

2 bedroom/2 bath apt. $730/month & deposit of $730 required. Includes full size appliances: i.e.; fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Unit has central heat/air, small exterior balcony and parking space. Ideal for single person, couple, family or students. Close proximity to amenities, restaurants, college, and schools. VIEWING ONLY BY APPT. - Call or text 478-494-2584 to schedule an appt. Rental application to be completed & references will be verified. NO PETS. (utilities, water, WIFI and cables are not included in the rent.)

