All apartments in Swainsboro
Find more places like 123 Louise St - 25.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Swainsboro, GA
/
123 Louise St - 25
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:25 PM

123 Louise St - 25

123 Louise Street · (478) 494-2584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

123 Louise Street, Swainsboro, GA 30401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available

2 bedroom/2 bath apt. $730/month & deposit of $730 required. Includes full size appliances: i.e.; fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Unit has central heat/air, small exterior balcony and parking space. Ideal for single person, couple, family or students. Close proximity to amenities, restaurants, college, and schools. VIEWING ONLY BY APPT. - Call or text 478-494-2584 to schedule an appt. Rental application to be completed & references will be verified. NO PETS. (utilities, water, WIFI and cables are not included in the rent.)
Please visit our webpage https://pineterracevillas.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
Fill out the application for this property online for the best decision you'll make all year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Louise St - 25 have any available units?
123 Louise St - 25 has a unit available for $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Louise St - 25 have?
Some of 123 Louise St - 25's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Louise St - 25 currently offering any rent specials?
123 Louise St - 25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Louise St - 25 pet-friendly?
No, 123 Louise St - 25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Swainsboro.
Does 123 Louise St - 25 offer parking?
Yes, 123 Louise St - 25 does offer parking.
Does 123 Louise St - 25 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Louise St - 25 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Louise St - 25 have a pool?
No, 123 Louise St - 25 does not have a pool.
Does 123 Louise St - 25 have accessible units?
No, 123 Louise St - 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Louise St - 25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Louise St - 25 has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Louise St - 25 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Louise St - 25 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 123 Louise St - 25?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GA
Statesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical College
Augusta University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity