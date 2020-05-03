123 Louise St - 25

Amenities
2 bedroom/2 bath apt. $730/month & deposit of $730 required. Includes full size appliances: i.e.; fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Unit has central heat/air, small exterior balcony and parking space. Ideal for single person, couple, family or students. Close proximity to amenities, restaurants, college, and schools. VIEWING ONLY BY APPT. - Call or text 478-494-2584 to schedule an appt. Rental application to be completed & references will be verified. NO PETS. (utilities, water, WIFI and cables are not included in the rent.)
Please visit our webpage https://pineterracevillas.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
